Who Was Mason Schermerhorn? 14-Year-Old Autistic Boy ID'd as One of the Four Victims of Georgia High School Shooter Colt Gray

Family members identified a 14-year-old student with autism as one of the four victims who were killed in the mass shooting at a Georgia high school on Wednesday. Mason Schermerhorn's desperate relatives had shared his photo on social media after they were unable to contact the teen following the shooting, WSBTV reported.

Schermerhorn's family described him as an autistic student at the school. Following his death, a family member expressed sadness, saying its "sad we can't even send our babies to school and them be safe." Authorities identified Christian Angulo, 14, along with teachers Christina Irimie and Richard Aspinwall as the other victims at a press conference on Wednesday night.

Innocent Life Lost

One relative said: "Beautiful Mason we are so sorry! (America) failed you... Hug your children!"

"I'm TIRED of texting I Love You's to my kids at school when this repeatedly happens," they said. "I'm tired of everyone's 'thoughts and prayers' with NO ACTION."

Colt Gray, 14, wounded at least nine others during the shooting in Winder, Georgia. Barrow County Sheriff Jud Smith said that Gray surrendered immediately when approached by law enforcement, complying by lying on the ground.

Law enforcement said that nine other victims, including special education teacher David Phenix and eight students, were hospitalized with gunshot wounds. According to Smith, all are expected to survive.

Schermerhorn's mother later confirmed to the outlet that her son was among those killed at Apalachee High School.

According to family friends who spoke to the New York Times, the teenager loved spending time with his family, telling jokes, playing video games, and going on trips to Walt Disney World.

"He really enjoyed life," Doug Kilburn, a longtime friend of the boy's mother, told the paper. "He always had an upbeat attitude about everything."

Killed in Cold Blood

Officials said during an evening press conference that Gray allegedly used an AR-15 style rifle to open fire inside the high school. He "immediately surrendered" to two school resource officers and was arrested shortly after starting his deadly attack.

Gray had been on the FBI's radar for over a year due to an investigation into online threats about a school shooting.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office had interviewed Gray and his father in response to multiple tips received by the FBI in May 2023, which included photos of firearms.

At the time, the 13-year-old denied making the threats, and his father told investigators that while there were hunting guns in their home, Gray did not have unsupervised access to them, according to the FBI. Law enforcement officials concluded they did not have sufficient grounds to arrest the teenager or take additional measures.

It remains unclear how the 14-year-old obtained the weapon used in the attack, and officials have not disclosed the type of firearm involved.

Following his arrest, Gray will face murder charges and will be tried as an adult, according to the Director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Law enforcement said that Gray began shooting around 10:23 a.m., impacting at least 13 people as chaos unfolded at the school.