Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 8 Recap, Episode 9 Spoilers; Trouble Ahead for Oh Ju Ri?

Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 8 aired on tvN Sunday at 9 pm KST, and it introduced a stranger. The newly introduced character is a criminal who has targeted all the women in Gongjin Village. His first target was Yu Cho Hui, and his next target could be Oh Ju Ri.

The villagers were busy watching Joon and Ji Seong Hyeon filming their new variety show when a stranger helped Ju Ri. Is it the criminal? The viewers will find out in the upcoming episode that will air on tvN Saturday, September 25, at 9 pm KST. The chapter will also focus on Yoon Hye Jin, Hong Doo Shik, and Seong Hyeon.

Before getting into the details of episode 9, here is a quick recap of chapter 8 that took the viewers through an emotional roller coaster of events.

Ji Seong Hyeon-Hong Doo Shik Friendship

The central characters got entangled in a love triangle, and it has started affecting their friendship. Hong was not happy to hear the television producer inquiring about the dentist. The doctor was also not very comfortable spending time with both the guys. But they helped each other in one way or another.

Doo Shik helped Seong Hyeon with his production process and tried to teach him surfing. After spending some time on the beach, they decided to have lunch together. Due to a difference in opinion about their mid-day meal, they decided to part ways. But Hye Jin brought them together by agreeing to accompany her senior for lunch.

While having lunch, Doo Shik got to know more about the friendship between Hye Jin and Seong Hyeon. He decided to let them spend time together and focus on his work. But he got irritated after finding out that the producer started to earn the trust of every villager. People were impressed by his kindness and wee praising him in front of Doo Shik.

Yoon Hye Jin Confronts Jo Nam Sook

As the men were busy helping the villagers, Hye Jin found something strange about her patients. None of them were willing to get crowning done by her, and she was curious to find out. Hye Jin finally found out that the owner of a Korean Chinese restaurant was behind it, and she got furious and confronted her.

When Jo Nam Sook tried to justify her actions, Doo Shik interfered and asked her to apologize to the dentist. However, the restaurant owner got hurt by seeing him supporting an outsider. She encouraged people to get their crowning done by a dental technician until things took an unexpected turn for her.

Nam Sook was looking forward to a new saving scheme for investing some money, and she got a call from a bank employee on Sunday. The person asked her to hand over the money to somebody in the bank on her behalf. But Hye Jin quickly found out that its a scam and helped her get back all the money. This incident helped the two women to get closer to each other.

After the incident, the dentist also got to know a sad reality about the restaurant owner from the landlady, Yeo Hwa Jeong. Nam Sook had a daughter of Ju Ri's age who died because of an illness. It took her a year to recover from the shock of her daughter's death, and she is currently running a charity for sick children.

Yu Cho Hui Gets in Trouble

The love triangle between Hwa Jeong, Cho Hui, and Chang Yeong Guk took a turn for the worst this week. When Hwa Jeong's ex-husband informed her that he wanted to rekindle his relationship with Cho Hui and start a family, the landlady decided to cut all ties with them. She chased her baby daddy away and requested her old friend to stop visiting her often.

Hwa Jeong's harsh words hurt the resident teacher, and she drank alone at a restaurant. While going back home, a stranger approached her and tried to abduct her when her old friend reached out for her rescue. After the incident, Doo Shik and Choi Eun Cheol went for patrolling every night. They did not find anything strange and are yet to meet the criminal.

But one day, all the villagers were watching the production of the new variety show, when somebody helped Ju Ri see things. At the same time, Hye Jin was alone in her clinic. On her way back, she saw somebody following her and got scared. Her phone was switched off and dropped from her hand while she was rushing home. She was rescued by Doo Shik unexpectedly.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 9 Spoilers

Since everybody is busy watching the production, the criminal might use this opportunity to abduct Ju Ri. K-drama fans will have to watch the next chapter of this mini-series to find more about the stranger.

Meanwhile, the promo hints at troubled moments for Doo Shik. In the footage, he introduced him as Hye Jin's boyfriend to her father, and he does not seem to be impressed by the village man. The clip shows him asking his daughter to cut all ties with Doo Shik. Watch the romantic comedy-drama on tvN Saturday, September 25, at 9 pm KST to know more about what lies ahead for the dentist and her lover.