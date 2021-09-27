Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 10 Recap, Episode 11 Spoilers and How to Watch

Hometown Cha Cha Cha Cha episode 10 followed Yoon Hye Jin as she got entangled in a love triangle with Hong Doo Shik and Ji Seong Hyeon. She also got into trouble while her friend was away, and the entire village stood up for her. In the upcoming chapter, the mini-series will focus on the romantic relationship of Hye Jin.

The dentist confessed her feelings to Doo Shik after realizing that she was head over heels for him. Chief Hong also admitted his feelings for her. The K-drama could show Seong Hyeon struggling because of it in the upcoming episode. The television producer could not be happy to hear about the couple.

When the Stranger Targets Yoon Hye Jin

Episode 10 began by featuring a telephonic conversation between the dental doctor and the television producer. After hanging the call, she entered the house and forgot to lock the door. The stranger entered the house and walked towards her with a knife. Soon, Doo Shik reached out for her help, and both the protagonists got hurt while fighting the criminal.

After handing over the criminal to the police, Hye Jin and Doo Shik went to a clinic and got treated. Seong Hyeon visited them and ensured that both of them were okay. Though the television producer was sad to see Hye Jin with Doo Shik, he did not let them know about it. On the next day, he confessed his feelings to her and waited for her reply.

No Romance for Pyo Mi Seon and Choi Eun Cheol

In the meantime, Pyo Mi Seon was in Seoul with Choi Eun Cheol for her mother's surgery. The police officer spent the night with her in the hospital and took her back to the village. Once again, she got attracted to him because of his kind gesture. She did not know what to do about it since he had no interest in her.

On her way back home, Mi Seon met the police officer unexpectedly, and he invited her for a coffee. Eun Cheol might have wanted to confess his feelings to her, but she did not let him do so. Instead, she apologized to him for making him feel uncomfortable and left the cafe.

Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 11 Spoilers

The mini-series will return with a new episode on Saturday, October 2, at 9 pm KST, and it will follow Hye Jin and Doo Shik as they enjoy their romantic relationship. The chapter will also show Seong Hyeon dealing with his love failure. Watch the romantic comedy-drama online on tvN Saturday at 9 pm KST. The K-drama is available with subtitles online here.