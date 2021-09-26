Hometown Cha Cha Cha Episode 9 Recap; Episode 10 Spoilers, How to Watch

Hometown Cha Cha Cha is five episodes away from its finale, and the viewers are getting to know more about each of the characters in the mini-series. Episode 9 revealed the reason for Hong Doo Shik's depression and Ji Seong Hyeon's secret crush on Yoon Hye Jin. In the next chapter, the tvN drama will reveal more details about the male leads and their relationship with the female protagonist.

The followers of this romantic comedy-drama can look forward to some tense moments between the dental doctor, the television producer, and chief Hong. Towards the end of chapter 9, Hyeong wants to confess his feelings to Hye Jin before it's too late. He drew back to the seaside village to meet her and open up about his secret crÃºsh on her.

When Yoon Hye Jin's Parents Came to Gongjin

It all started after the dental doctor's parents visited her unexpectedly. She was on her way back home after jogging when she saw them on her way. She was surprised to see them and did not know to handle the situation. She was going through a tough time because her father overheard the dating rumor between her and Doo Shik.

To her surprise, Chief Hong was inside her house when she took her parents home. Her parents misunderstood the entire situation. Doo Shik introduced himself as the dental doctor's boyfriend to her father instead of clearing the misunderstanding. Things became a little hilarious from that point.

When Hyeong Met Hye Jin's Parents

All the villagers were happy to help Chief Hong and the dental doctor keep their act as a couple. But Hyeong did not like to hear it. He stepped forward and introduced himself to Hye Jin's parents. Though they did not spend much time together with the television producer, he took the opportunity to win their hearts.

Even after they left, he could not focus on his work because he was worried about losing the opportunity to date Hye Jin. At one point, he thought that he should not lose this opportunity. The K-drama also featured a flashback scene between Hye Jin and Hyeong. The television producer was about to confess his feelings to the dental doctor when he met her boyfriend.

Will Hong Doo Shik lose Yoon Hye Jin because of his insecurities? A flashback revealed that Doo Shik is deeply affected by the thought that his loved ones lost their lives because of him. In his childhood, he overheard someone saying that he brings death to the people close to him. That's why he wants to keep a distance from everyone.

He might decide to let Hye Jin by giving a chance to the television producer. The viewers will get to know about it in the upcoming episode. The promo for the next chapter shows Hyeong confessing his feelings to Hye Jin. It remains to be seen how she responds to it.

Watch Hometown Cha Cha Cha episode 10 Sunday, September 26, at 9 pm KST on tvN. The mini-series will be available with subtitles online here.