The Hulk from Marvel Universe and one of Hollywood's finest actors, Mark Ruffalo, has confirmed that he will be playing the lead role in English remake of Academy award-winning movie 'Parasite'. The movie will be produced by HBO.

Confirming the rumors, Ruffalo is said to have already met Parasite director Bong Joon Ho. Parasite had won four awards at this year's Oscars, including first time ever winning best director award for a non-English movie. Ruffalo is said to be waiting for the script of the movie as talks between him and Bong Joon Ho were said to be fruitful.

"We've met. I love Bong Joon-ho, I love that movie. I might be playing the father in 'Parasite' on a television show. I would love to do it. We're sort of waiting on the script and all that, but yeah, that's pretty much true and in the works," said Mark Ruffalo.

An honour to be a part of Bong Joon Ho's project

Even before confirming the news of remake of the movie, Ruffalo had said that it would really be an honor to be part of Bong Joon Ho's movies.

Admiring Joon Ho, after the Oscars ceremony, Ruffalo had said, "His speech last night [at the Oscars] was incredible. He made an amazing movie, and I'd be honored to be able to play something in that. It's so beautiful. You know how it is now-a-days, nothing's done until it's done but maybe one day. It'd be cool to be a part of."

Adam McKay will direct the movie that will be produced by the HBO. Bong Joon Ho will also work with the team for the 6-hour long project. Bong Joon Ho is all set to prepare a script with additional inputs that he had stored in his iPad as he couldn't incorporate everything in the two-hour duration Parasite, the original movie.

Answering unanswered questions in the remake

Now, with HBO looking for a six-hour run series, Joon Ho is all excited to pour in the ideas and write an extended script. According to Bong Joon Ho, scenes where original housekeeper Mun Gwang comes back home late in the night with an injury to her face, her husband questions her but she never answers, could be explored in the remake. The reasons could not be elaborated in the original script. But now there is scope to explain all instances in detail.

It looks like not just Ruffalo but also Joon Ho is excited about the remake of the movie as Parasite will reach out to the mass with this English version of series. The members of the cast are yet to be confirmed. So far, Mark Ruffalo and Tilda Swinton are the only cast members that are confirmed for the film.

Recently, producer of Tamil film Minsara Kanna starring Vijay had claimed that the plot of Parasite was copied from his movie. He even warned of legal action but there is no update on the same after that.