Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, had to shoot five endings for Avengers: Endgame. In one of the endings, Chris Evans even got married, to whom? That's anybody's guess. The reason why the Avengers makers opted to take this measure is to ensure that Ruffalo doesn't spill the beans and give the fans all the good movie spoilers.

During an interview round with E! News, Ruffalo was joined by Chris Evans and Karen Gillan for the video round. Speaking about the film, Ruffalo revealed that he had to shoot five different endings to the movie. "I didn't even get a whole script of this movie. I don't know why. The script I did get had dummy scenes in it. He [pointing to Chris Evans] gets married in this," said Ruffalo.

Considering how Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland, both have a tough time keeping details of the film to themselves, this was perhaps the best way to deal with their bad reputation. The Avengers movies have reached a certain stature in the industry where they need to keep things as secretive as possible. Both Holland and Ruffalo have been handled with utmost care as the makers do not want any kind of spoilers to make it's way ahead of the film's release.

At a press day for Avengers: Endgame, Joe Russo revealed to Collider about how the film's runtime has only moved a minute or two more than the actual speculated time. He said, "We've been working on this movie for well over a year in editorial because we finished it in 2018, and it literally hasn't moved may be more than two minutes from its original runtime on the director's cut. It's just a tough one. There's just a lot of story in it. We like emotional stakes that require screen time."

The Russo Brothers then confirmed that the first cut was actually shorter than the final cut, "We have almost everything in this movie that we shot... I think [our first cut] was slightly shorter than this."

The makers have been super tight-lipped about the whole Avengers affair. At one episode of The Tonight's Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ruffalo was put under the truth test because the host wanted to get more details of Avengers out of him. Only two more weeks to go for the film's release as the movie will be out on April 26. Let's hope Mark Ruffalo is able to keep mum.