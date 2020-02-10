South Korean movie Parasite, directed by Bong Joon Ho, has won four awards at the Oscars 2020. It has won the Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best International Feature Film awards at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Han Jin Won and Bong Joon Ho's screenplay for Parasite has made it the first Asian movie to achieve this milestone. Thus now Parasite has also become the first Korean movie to win four award at the Oscars. The movie was produced by Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho. Parasite was nominated in six categories in the 92nd Academy Awards including Best Original Screenplay, Best picture, Best director, Best foreign language film, Best production design and Best film editing.

Know all about Parasite

Parasite is a black comedy thriller released in 2019. The film stars Song Kang-ho, Lee Sun-kyun, Cho Yeo-jeong, Choi Woo-shik, and Park So-dam in lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around a poor family that plans to get a job with a wealthy family by infiltrating the household and posing as unrelated, highly qualified employees.

The movie was screened at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival on 21 May 2019 It also won the Palme d'Or award and became the first Korean movie to win the prestigious award. The film also achieved another feat as it won the award with a unanimous vote first time since Blue Is the Warmest Colour in 2013.

Big commercial success

Even in South Korea it won the hearts of people and was termed as one of the best films of 2010s. Commercially, it grossed $167.6 million worldwide and became the third highest-grossing film in South Korea.

Among other accolades, Parasite has won Best Foreign Language Film award at the 77th Golden Globe Awards. At the 73rd British Academy Film Awards, Parasite has won Best Film Not in the English Language and Best Original Screenplay and was nominated in four categories. As a feather in its cap, the film also became the first non-English film to win the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Movie about class conflict and social inequality

Primary theme of the movie Parasite is class conflict and social inequality. The story is inspired by life of Screenwriter Bong 's theatre actor friend who was a tutor for a son of a wealthy family. Bong wrote a 15-page one-liner (first half of the film) and showed it to Han Jin Won, production assistant on Bong's previous production Snowpiercer. Han Jin Won developed the script into three different drafts. The script was then completed by Bong who also directed the movie. Han Jin Won earned the credit of co-writer for the screenplay.