Hollywood Actor Johnny Wactor, 37, Tragically Killed in Los Angeles

In a tragic incident Hollywood actor Johnny Wactor Johnny Wactor, 37, was fatally shot on Saturday morning in Los Angeles. Wactor, renowned for his portrayal of Brando Corbin on ABC's "General Hospital," was reportedly killed during an attempted catalytic converter theft around 3:00 am in downtown LA. The LAPD confirmed that Wactor was the victim in this unfortunate incident.

Wactor's talent agent, David Shaul, expressed his deep admiration for the actor in a heartfelt statement. "Johnny was a spectacular human being and a real moral example," Shaul said. "He was committed to his craft and always kept striving for the best." Shaul praised Wactor's dedication to acting, strong work ethic, and positive attitude, describing him as a role model who consistently maintained an optimistic outlook, even in the face of challenges.

Wactor's career was marked by a variety of roles across television, film, and short films. He appeared in over 160 episodes of "General Hospital" from 2020 to 2022, earning acclaim for his performance. Prior to his stint on the popular soap opera, Wactor built his resume with guest roles on notable shows such as "Army Wives," "Westworld," "Criminal Minds," and "NCIS." He was also involved in the production of short films, notably writing and starring in his own project, "Broken Riders," in 2022.

The news of Wactor's passing sent shockwaves through the entertainment community, with tributes pouring in from his former colleagues and co-stars. "General Hospital" shared their heartbreak on Instagram, describing Wactor as "one of a kind" and a pleasure to work with. "The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor's untimely passing," read the post. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time."

Sofia Mattsson, who played Wactor's on-screen wife, expressed her deep sorrow on Instagram. She described Wactor as genuine, caring, and incredibly talented, emphasizing his kindness and positive impact on those around him. "My heart is so utterly broken... Johnny was the absolute best," Mattsson posted. "So genuine. So caring. With a huge heart that spread so much kindness and joy."

Johnny Wactor is survived by his mother, Scarlett, and brothers, Lance and Grant.