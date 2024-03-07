Garrison Brown: 'Sister Wives' Star Sent 'Troubling' and 'Ominous' Final Text Message Before Dying by Suicide Aged 25

"Sister Wives" star Garrison Brown reportedly sent concerning text messages before his tragic death on Tuesday, causing his mother Janelle Brown to ask his brother Gabe to check on him. As per the police report obtained by TMZ, his mother Janalle told law enforcement that he had sent "ominous" texts to "some people" the day before he died by suicide.

Janelle, 54, reportedly told police that her son, Garrison, 25, sent the alarming texts to a group of people the Brown family works with -- presumably on their TLC reality show – ominously writing, "I want to hate you for sharing the good times. But I can't. I miss these days."

Disturbing Final Texts

Janelle did not appear to receive any of these texts directly as she was not included in the chain, but upon learning about them, she "texted Garrison" directly. They engaged in a "brief conversation for a few minutes before he stopped responding."

Janelle then contacted her other children to determine who could go and check on Garrison.

Garrison's younger brother, 22-year-old Gabriel, volunteered for the task and unfortunately found Garrison dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at his home in Flagstaff, Arizona, on Tuesday.

TMZ reported that some of Garrison's three roommates heard a noise described as a "pop on Monday night." However, they did not think it was a gunshot, and none of them checked on Garrison to find out what had happened.

When Gabriel found his brother's body and made the 911 call, "that's when the roommates say they realized" for the first time that Garrison was dead.

The outlet reported that the "roommates say Garrison was known in the household to struggle with alcohol."

Gabriel, however, had no knowledge that his sibling was struggling, as Garrison appeared to be "doing okay on his own" after getting a new job at a medical facility.

Secrets Coming Out

Janelle also claimed that her son had distanced himself from his polygamist father, Kody Brown, 55. As documented on "Sister Wives," Garrison and his 22-year-old brother, Gabe, relocated from their parents' Las Vegas home to Flagstaff, Arizona, citing disagreements over Kody's stringent Covid-19 guidelines.

Janelle and Kody released a joint statement on Garrison's death Tuesday via Instagram.

"Janelle and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown. He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. Our loss will leave such a big hole in our lives, that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory," they wrote.

Janelle and Kody publicly announced their separation in December 2022, while Robyn remains the only wife still legally married to Kody since getting legally married in 2014. The family originally lived in Utah before relocating to Las Vegas.

Garrison had appeared on the series since its start.

Garrison initially expressed his desire to join the Army, but his journey took a different turn as he eventually joined the National Guard. This transition was documented on the show.

The series also covered Garrison and Gabe relocating from their home to Flagstaff, a move attributed to Kody's stringent Covid-19 protocols.

Garrison had an Instagram account with the handle @robertthebrown, boasting over 67,000 followers. His last post, shared on Friday, featured him alongside a cat he had recently adopted, marking his third feline companion.

"Newest edition to my home, Ms Buttons," Garrison said. "She's 9 years old and was on the line for euthanasia but my savior complex couldn't suffice. #crazycatlady."