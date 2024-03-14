How Did Robyn Bernard Die? 'General Hospital' Star Found Dead Aged 64 Under Mysterious Circumstances in Open Field Behind a Business in California

Actress Robyn Bernard, best known for her role on "General Hospital", has died aged 64. Bernard was found dead in San Jacinto, California, as reported by TMZ on Wednesday. Police found Bernard's body in an open field behind a business while responding to a death investigation call, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department noted in a report, via Deadline.

Police are yet to share details about Bernard's death and an investigation has been launched. The television star had a spate of minor roles throughout the 1980s and '90s, but she is best known for her years-long stint on the popular soap opera "General Hospital", where she portrayed the character Terry Brock.

Mysterious Death of a Star

As per the Riverside County Coroner, deputies identified the body via fingerprints after its discovery in the early morning hours of Tuesday. The cause of death was not immediately available, and the Riverside County Sheriff's Office is currently conducting an investigation.

Authorities are set to conduct an autopsy on her body on Thursday, although the complete toxicology results will not be available for several weeks.

Bernard first got her break in television during the 1980s, securing sporadic guest roles on shows such as "The Facts Of Life", "Simon & Simon", and "Whiz Kids."

These roles paved the way for her biggest role as Terry Brock, the daughter of one of the show's antagonists during that era, D.L. Brock (played by David Groh). She appeared regularly on the show for 145 episodes spanning six years before quitting in 1990.

Bernard also played a prominent role in a major murder-mystery storyline during her time on the series. Her character was deceived into believing she had fatally stabbed a man, leading to further complications as additional individuals turned up dead.

The storyline delved into her character's origins and reached its climax with a manhunt filmed on location on Southern California's Catalina Island—a rarity for a soap opera—as reported by TVLine.

Her character's narrative arc concluded when Terry secured a recording contract and departed from the show.

Eventful Life

Bernard was born in Gladewater, Texas, on May 26, 1959. She was the elder sister of another future entertainer, singer and actress Crystal Bernard, known for her role on the long-running comedy "Wings."

In addition to her early television appearances in the US, Bernard also featured in several French-produced feature films.

Bernard had minor roles in several films directed by the late Jean-Jacques Beineix, including "Diva" (1981), his international hit "Betty Blue" (1986), and "Roselyne And The Lions" (1989).

"Betty Blue" was nominated for the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film and a Bafta.

She also appeared in a 1992 episode of the French-language version of "Maigret" — distinct from the British series of the same name that aired concurrently and focused on the eponymous detective — as well as the 1997 French film "Kings For A Day", directed by François Velle.

In her later years, Bernard maintained a low profile, with her acting appearances becoming increasingly rare. Her final credit is in the 2002 direct-to-video adaptation of the play "Voices From The High School."