The coronavirus outbreak has undoubtedly shaken the entire world with the death toll increasing day by day. From common people to politicians and celebrities, the virus infection isn't sparing anyone. Even many medics have become victims of the deadly COVID-19 while treating patients all over the world.

Now, a photo showing a group of doctors and nurses lying on the floor has surfaced online. The image appears to have been taken at an operation theatre and netizens share it claiming it to be that of the medics, who died from COVID-19 in Italy.

"Over 200 doctor's and nurse's dead in Italy. God protect the world from this virus #letsprayforitaly," reads one of the captions shared with the photograph. "Some bodies among the 200 doctors in Italy who died yesterday of coronavirus. Very sad indeed. Only God can deliver the entire world from these," another social media user commented.

Hoax busted

The photo said to be that of medics, who have become victims to the virus attack, is not true. The people seen in the image are not real medics, and none of them is dead. It is in fact a still from the popular American medical television series Grey's Anatomy. It is from the season 3 episode 14 aired on 1 February 2007. The episode can be viewed on Amazon Prime (and the scene can be seen from 21:19 minutes of the episode)

Even Facebook has flagged it as false information confirming that the image is not associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

Also the same image is available on the Getty website for Indian rupees 23,000.

"Wishin' and Hopin'" - The race for the Chief's position is on, as the doctors compete for Richard's affections, a surgical patient endangers the lives of those around her, and Meredith's Alzheimer's-stricken mother, Ellis, experiences a change in her medical condition, on "Grey's Anatomy," THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1 (9:00-10:01 p.m., ET) on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. (Photo by Michael Desmond/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)," reads the caption of the image shared by Getty.

Coronavirus in Italy

The deadly coronavirus has already claimed the lives of 120,567 people globally, with 20,465 cases reported from Italy alone. It has become the third country with the most number of deaths, after the US and Spain. As of April 14, 2020, there are 103,616 active cases in the European country, while 35,435 have totally recovered from the virus.