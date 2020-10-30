In 2016, while campaigning for the presidential elections, Hillary Clinton had promised that she will release all documents related to UFOs and aliens. However, Donald Trump won the elections, and in these four years, nothing big happened in the hunt for aliens, except the Pentagon's admission of carrying out a secretive mission named Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), aimed to unveil mysteries surrounding UFO sightings.

As the 2020 presidential election is just days away, several people believe that Joe Biden's win could make humanity live in a post-disclosure world, as the Democrat will release the alien X-Files.

Will Biden Follow Hillary's Way?

During her election campaign and interviews in 2016, Hillary had several times talked about releasing alien X-Files, and some of her quotes indicated that the US government is involved in an alien coverup.

"I want to open the files as much as we can. I don't know. I want to see what the information shows. There's enough stories out there that I don't think everybody is just sitting in their kitchen making them up," said Hillary, during one of her interviews in 2016.

When it comes to 2020, Joe Biden is showing a narrow lead in the opinion polls, and it has made many believe that Democrat will fulfill the promises made by Hillary four years ago. However, Joe Biden has not talked anything about UFOs or aliens until now in his debates. Instead, he was criticizing Donald Trump administration's inefficiency in handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump Hindering Alien Disclosure

A few months back, Stephen Bassett, a self-proclaimed extraterrestrial researcher who heads the Paradigm Group, an organization set up to unveil alien mysteries had claimed that the reign of Donald Trump is hindering the process of alien disclosure. Bassett revealed that humans might be living in a post-disclosure world if Donald Trump would not have won the previous presidential election.

In the meantime, Trump recently made some crazy remarks about aliens. A few weeks back, in a father's day themed interview with his son Don Trump Junior, Trump claimed that he knows several interesting facts about the Roswell UFO crash.