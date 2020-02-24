South Korean actress, anchor Kim Min Ah is being tested for coronavirus amid reports of COVID-19 spreading rapidly in the country. She left the shooting sets early as she was suffering from fever and body ache (that are also symptoms of the virus).

Kim Min Ah is known for her performance in Jang Sung Kyu's YouTube series Workman. She is also popular as host of League Champions Korea (LCK) live weekly broadcast.

This show is usually shot with spectators given a chance to watch the shooting live at LoL Park. But due to coronavirus spread, last week's show was performed without any spectators. The last telecast of LCK was played between Sandbox Gaming and Damwon Gaming, shoutcasters Atlus and LS.

Kim Min Ah's fans have expressed concern over her health. After leaving the sets of LCK early and undergoing a test, the actress said in a statement that the results were not out yet and she was waiting for the diagnosis.

In her statement that was released on Instagram, she also stated that she was suffering from a body temperature of over 37.5 degrees Celsius and had severe body ache. Responding to fans' concern about her health, she said there was nothing to worry. "The possibility of it being coronavirus is low. But I left the venue of shooting early as I should not be the one to judge the condition on my own."

She apologized to her fans for making them worry and feel uneasy but added that (given the situation), it was the best decision to make and that she acted according to guidelines.

She said she will share the results as soon as she gets them. The results are expected to be out later today (February 24).

Her company JTBC too reacted to the news and confirmed that she had undergone tests for COVID-19, and was waiting for the results.

In a statement, the company said: "Caster Kim Min Ah is currently self-quarantining herself after being tested for Coronavirus due to having the symptom of a fever. As a result, Morning news program Morning& has been cancelled and the other staff members on the show have also self-quarantined themselves."

The cases of coronavirus are on the rise and the government has raised the alert to the highest level. As on Monday morning there were 763 confirmed cases. So far seven people have died from the virus, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.