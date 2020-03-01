The K-pop star Chungha's agency MNH Entertainment released a statement today, March 1, that two of the celebrity's staff have been tested positive for Coronavirus or COVID-19. The singer also underwent a test and the agency said that she had tested negative. But due to rapid spread of the virus, Chungha's next performances have been cancelled.

In the statement, the agency said:

Hello. This is MNH Entertainment. Our artist Chungha returned home from a scheduled activity in Italy on February 24. One of the staff members who accompanied her showed signs of fever and tested positive for COVID-19. We immediately made Chungha and all accompanying personnel go into self-isolation and had them tested. One more staff member tested positive for the virus, and we are taking the appropriate action for it. All the other staff members tested negative, and Chungha also tested negative on March 1. Based on the results of the test, they will go into self-isolation as requested by Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the sake of safety, all scheduled activities have been canceled for the time being, and we will continue to take the best possible measures and deal with [the virus] faithfully. We thank everyone working hard to combat the virus, and we will do our best to protect our safety and health from COVID-19.

Kim Chung Ha was part of a lineup arranged by 88rising mass media company based out of the US. She was supposed to perform at the Head in the Clouds Festival in Jakarta organized by 88rising. But the company put out an official statement on Twitter saying Chungha will no longer be performing. "Because of unforeseen circumstances, chungha will not be performing at the head in the clouds Jakarta. 88rising family is with you and your team," it said.

Chungha's musical journey

Kim Chung-ha popularly known as Chungha is also a dancer, songwriter, and choreographer apart from being a singer. She was a member of girl band IOI. But after its dissolution in 2017 Chungha started performing solo and she debuted with her extended play Hands on Me. Coronavirus is spreading rapidly in South Korea. Many musical events have been cancelled. Recently, BTS cancelled its Seoul tour scheduled for early April.

Kim Min Ah was tested for Coronavirus

Actress Kim Min Ah too was tested for Coronavirus but the results have not been made public yet. On Saturday South Korea reported 800 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus. On Sunday morning, 376 new cases have been reported. Thus totally as of now, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has increased to 3,526. The number of deaths due to COVID-19 is at 17.

Globally more than 85,000 cases have been confirmed to have been infected by the virus in 58 countries. 2,900 people have lost their lives and there is a chance of the virus spreading to more countries if affective measures are not taken. Many countries including the US and Italy have banned travel to countries including China and South Korea.