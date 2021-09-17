Shiba Inu: The Superstar of September after Coinbase Listing; Might Knock out a Zero Soon

Coinbase announced it would list Shiba Inu on their platform. Investors were given access to buy and sell the meme-token, making it easier for people to purchase the coin with the click of a button than go on tedious steps on exchange swaps to own it.

The price of Shiba Inu has skyrocketed after Coinbase listing and has risen upto +40% in the day's trade making SHIB the superstar of September.

Shiba Inu was listed on WeBull, Coinbase Pro, Binance and Coinbase all in a month's time in September and has boosted its prospects on reaching the milestone of 1 Cent. Financial analysts predict that if SHIB catches on to the market's bull run, it could knock out a zero by the end of 2021.

Also, SHIB's market cap has risen to a stellar +35% after Coinbase listing and now stands at a whopping $3,574,552,316. Its trading volume saw a phenomenal rise of +1067% all in a days time and enjoyed a staggering $2,395,698,616 in trading volume.

Now that Shiba Inu is trading on every mainstream exchanges around the world, the coin stands at a turning point in better prospects and could bypass its previous all time high of $0.00003791 which it saw on May 10, 2021.

While all the major exchanges have got Shiba Inu on board at present, Robinhood seems to have missed out on the meme-currencies' frenzy and is at risk of losing the larger share of the revenue pie it has to offer.

Robinhood is most likely to announce a SHIB listing sometime in September itself and reports state that the coin is 'loaded' into their platform for testing purpose and would soon go live. A Robinhood listing could see Shiba Inu's price nearly double as it has a large share of customers who use their trading app.

The International Business Times had predicted that Shiba Inu would rise more than 25% in September and our prediction turned out to be accurate. At the time of publishing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00000917 and is up 35% in the days trade and the coin is expected to shoot up further in the coming days due to the new listings.