It is a rare occurrence that a star's next project is announced while his/her previous drama is ongoing. But if the latest reports are to be believed, Ji Chang Wook who is busy with his ongoing project Backstreet Rookie has finalized his next project. Here are the details.

According to Ilgan Sports publication, Ji Chang Wook is all set to star opposite Kim Ji Won in KakaoTV drama Love Laws of City Men and Women. However, there has been no confirmation about the same from the agencies of Ji Chang Wook or Kim Ji Won so far.

'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' PD to Helm the Drama

The drama Love Laws of City Men and Women is being directed by Park Shin Woo of It's Okay To Not Be Okay fame. The drama starring Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Ye Ji is currently being aired on tvN and digital platform Netflix. Love Laws of City Men and Women is being written by Jeong Hyun Jeong of I Need Romance fame along with Jeong Da Yeon.

The drama will be streamed on KakaoTV. This is known as a short form series and will have 12 episodes of 25 minutes each. So far it is not sure if the drama will have only one season. Love Laws of City Men and Women is about two people who fall in love only to face life-threatening experiences, states the main storyline. The crew is tight lipped about the plot of the drama.

Ji Chang Wook is currently basking in the success of his ongoing drama Backstreet Rookie opposite Kim Yoo Jung. Kim Ji Won's last drama was Arthdal Chronicles opposite Song Joong Ki, released in the second half of 2019.

Love Laws of City Men and Women will be Descendants of the Sun Star Kim Ji Won's first project after joining SALT Entertainment. Reports claim that the shooting for the new drama will commence in October and the same is expected to go on air in November 2020.

Currently, both Backstreet Rookie starring Ji Chang Wook in SBS and It's Okay to Not Be Okay starring Kim Soo Hyun and directed by Park Shin Woo have aired 12 episodes and are being appreciated as weekend series.