New Korean drama Crashing Landing on You will premiere on tvN this Saturday, December 14, at 9 pm KST. Episode 1 will introduce Son Ye Jin as a rich South Korean heiress named Yoon Se Ri and Hyun Bin as a North Korean army officer named Ri Jung Hyuk. The first episode may also feature Jung Kyung Ho in a guest role. He will portray the former lover of Se Ri.

The mini-series will revolve around the relationship between Jung Hyuk and Se Ri. The North Korean officer meets the South Korean lady at the borderline after she accidentally lands there. When he learns about the paragliding accident, he tries to protect her and gradually falls in love with her.

When and where to watch Crash Landing on You episode 1 live online?

The tvN series will be streamed live through tvN in South Korea on Saturday, December 14, at 9 pm KST. Korean drama lovers from various parts of the world, including Singapore, China, Hong King, the US and the UK, can watch the series live online here.

The cast of Crash Landing on You

Apart from Hyun Bin and Ye Jin, the mini-series will also feature The Rebel actor Kim Jung Hyun and Surgeons star Seo Ji Hye in lead roles. While Jung Hyun will be portraying a young and rich businessman named Goo Seung Jun, Ji Hye will be playing the role of an aspiring musician from North Korea named Seo Dan.

The supporting cast members are Oh Man Seok as a government official named Jo Cheol Kang, Kim Young Min as Jeong Man Bok, Yang Kyung Won as Pyo Chi Soo, Yoo Su Bin as Kim Joo Muk, Tang Jun Sang as Keum Eun Dong, Park Hyung Soo as Yoon Se Hyung, Choi Dae Hoon as Yoon Se Joon, Yoon Ji Min as Go Sang Ah and Ha Seok Jin as Ri Mu Hyok.

A reunion of Hyun Bin and Ye Jin in Crash Landing on You

The tvN series will feature a reunion of Hyun Bin and Ye Jin. They have worked together in the 2017 film The Negotiator. During a press conference for the Kdrama, the actors praised each other and said they were lucky enough to get a chance to work together again, reported Soompi.

"It's rare for actors to meet again in another project, so I think this is fate. Hyun Bin is flawlessly suited to his character in the drama. Our chemistry, too. I think we'll able to show lots of different sides to ourselves in this drama, from a lovey-dovey dynamic to deep emotions," Ye Jin said. While Hyun Bin said, "I think we'll able to show lots of different sides to ourselves in this drama, from a lovey-dovey dynamic to deep emotions".

Watch the trailer for Crash Landing on You below: