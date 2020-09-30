Helen Reddy, the singer who voiced the empowerment anthem 'I Am Woman' in 1972, died on Tuesday in Los Angeles. The feminist icon was 78. Helen is best known as an iconic pop-rock vocalist, who became an emblem of feminism in the 1970s and 1980s for her songs such as 'I Don't Know How To Love Him', 'Ain't No Way To Treat A Lady' and many more. The cause of Helen's death is yet to be disclosed but the news of her demise was confirmed by her children, Traci Donat and Jordan Sommers, through her official Facebook page on September 29.

Reddy's children, Traci and Jordan, shared a message on the Facebook page that read: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Helen Reddy, on the afternoon of September 29th 2020 in Los Angeles. Our hearts are broken. But we take comfort in the knowledge that her voice will live on forever." They further added that she was a wonderful mother, a great grandmother and a truly formidable woman.

Helen was diagnosed with dementia in 2015, and since then she has been living in a nursing home under the care of the Motion and Television Home in Los Angeles, according to reports in The Daily Mail.

The legendary singer rose to fame with her hit song 'I Am Woman' which topped the charts becoming No. 1 in 1972. Her other chart-topper songs include, 'Delta Dawn' and 'Angie Baby,' in 1973 and '74 respectively. 'Leave Me Alone (Ruby Red Dress),' 'You and Me Against the World' and 'AIn't No Way to Treat a Lady.' are some of the songs that broke records in the US music industry. Her last popular track that topped the American chart was 'I Can't Hear You No More,' in 1976.

Helen Won A Grammy

Helen, who cemented her status as a symbol of the women's liberation movement, was honored with the pop female vocalist award at the 1973 Grammys. She had also hosted a network variety TV show called, 'The Helen Reddy Show,' for eight episodes, before starring in the movies 'Pete's Dragon' and 'Airport 75.' Helen took a break for a decade before returning to the big screen in 2012.

Meanwhile, fans are mourning the loss of a great singer-actor. Taking to social media platforms, several fans paid tribute to the feminist icon. "Sleep In Paradise Beautiful One," wrote a fan while another tweeted, "I am really saddened to hear the news of #HelenReddy. A truly amazing vocalist who will be truly missed."

