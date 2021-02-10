Heather Rae Young, who recently featured in a romantic engagement video with her fiance Tarek El Moussa, has addressed her decision to get inked soon. The Selling Sunset actor on Monday shared that her new tattoo is meaningful as it is just about her and her future husband. Young, 33, showed off her new tattoo, which revealed to be a Valentine's Day surprise for her future hubby Moussa. The tattoo reads "Yes sir, Mr. El Moussa" in the picture on her Instagram account just before she deleted it.

Soon after she updated her Instagram feed, the photo went viral on social media. Young's fiance Tarek El Moussa also took to his official Instagram handle to comment on the picture. Accepting his wife-to-be's romantic gesture at a time when lovebirds are in a hunt to the best gifts ever for their partners this Valentine week, Moussa, 39, wrote, "Forever and ever and ever."

"Obviously you guys all saw that I got a tattoo, so I'm gonna post a cute little video that I did right before I got that tattoo," said Heather Rae Young in the first video. Then she went on to post other videos from the studio also featuring her tattoo artist Sean Arnold and describing her special Valentine's gift for her darling fiance Tarek El Moussa. "So this man over here, his name is Sean Arnold, and he's doing a tattoo for me," the actor said as she turns her camera to capture Arnold, according to People.

Last week, Young shared a video, which showed her dancing with her fiance in a sexy white body-hugging see-through gown with a slit up her legs. The video, which was a part of their engagement shoot, garnered much attention and love from fans across the world as Moussa is seen making her twirl. The post caption also revealed that the star is getting married this year itself, "I can't wait to make it official!! It's getting closer and closer!! Let the countdown begin!!! 2021 wedding!!," wrote Heather Young on her official Instagram handle.

Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa Relationship Timeline

Lovebirds Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa started dating one year before their engagement, which took place recently. El Moussa, who's is known for his big, romantic gestures as he earlier gifted a Ferrari on her birthday, surprised the actor by asking her for marriage in Catalina Island, during their anniversary weekend.

If the couple's wedding is surely going to be a big affair if it's anything like their engagement. While the celebrity couple hasn't officially announced anything as yet, they've been entertaining their fans with lovely photos and video from their engagement.