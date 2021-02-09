Claudia Conway, who loves to highlight political issues through her account, shared another video where she is seen addressing her American Idol appearance. The teen will feature in the fresh season of the American singing reality show that premieres on Valentine's Day.

On Monday, February 8, the show's Twitter handle posted a video clip, which had the 16-year-old taking the stage while admitting that she's both nervous and at the same time very excited to get the opportunity. Sharing the video, American Idol captioned, "You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket Exploding head microphone Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol Glowing star."

The recently gone viral TikTok influencer in the video announced that her parents are high-profile political figures. Claudia is the daughter of former Trump counsellor Kellyanne Conway and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway.

American Idol judge Katy Perry is seen telling her, "We want an American idol." However, it is yet to be seen whether she says that in a good or a bad situation while Ryan Seacrest, the show's host, voiceover is heard saying: "She's a social media sensation... but will she get a ticket to Hollywood?" according to Variety.

Claudia became a trending topic on social media Monday night after she featured in the commercial of America's biggest singing competition. Meanwhile, Claudia also shared the same video and said she knows that half the world takes her as a joke because of her parents and "whatever bulls**t". Talking to her 1.7M followers on the video-sharing platform, Claudia expressed that being just 16 she's quite passionate about her future and is trying to figure it out.

Claudia, who has been trolling her mother Kellyanne Conway for supporting Donald Trump, came under the spotlight as she accused Kellyanne of verbally abusing her. The family drama went on to create headlines after her politician mother leaked her topless picture on the internet.

Check out this Twitter Video of Claudia Conway addressing herself on American Idol: