Heartbeat Episode 3: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

Heartbeat episode 3 will air on KBS Monday (July 3) at 9.45 pm KST. The chapter will focus on the romantic relationship between Seon Woo Hyul and Joo In Hae. The onscreen couple might get closer to each other in the upcoming episode. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official YouTube channel of the broadcasting network.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, French, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the fantasy romance drama with subtitles on Amazon Prime Video.

Here is everything about Heartbeat episode 3, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of Heartbeat Episode 3:

Australia - 10.45 pm

Japan - 9.45 pm

The Philippines - 8.45 pm

Malaysia - 8.45 pm

Indonesia - 7.45 pm

Thailand - 7.45 pm

India - 6.15 pm

Europe - 2.45 pm

Britain - 1.15 pm

New Zealand - 12.15 am

The US - 6.30 am

Mexico - 8.45 am

Brazil - 9.45 am

Spoilers

Heartbeat episode 3 will follow Seon Woo Hyul and Joo In Hae as they get to know each other. Ahead of the episode release, the production team has released promotion stills teasing the life-changing relationship between the onscreen couple. A photo features the duo staring at each other. Another image shows Woo Hyul holding In Hae in his arms.

The third picture focuses on their heated argument, and the fourth still features a shocking expression of In Hae. The fifth photo focuses on the reaction of Woo Hyul. The sixth picture shows Woo Hyul holding In Hae in his arms and staring at her as she keeps her eyes tightly closed.

Watch the drama on Monday to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple. The mini-series will gradually take the viewers through a complicated fantasy romance between a half-human, half-vampire, and cold-blooded woman.

"Heartbeat is a drama that anyone, regardless of gender and age, can enjoy happily and cheerfully. It will be interesting to look for bits of humor about how the vampires are adjusting to hiding their identities and living in the human world. I ask for lots of interest in the first broadcast, where the nerve-racking romance between vampire Woo Hyul and coldhearted human In Hae will begin," scriptwriter Kim Ha Na shared.