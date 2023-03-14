Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival in New York: How to Watch, Lineup, and More

Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival has announced its first-ever show in New York City. The musical event will be held at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York, for two days during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It will take place on May 20 and 21.

The music and media company 88rising has been organizing the festival for several years. The firm recently shared details about the upcoming arts and music festival, including the ticket sales and lineup. K-pop girl band ITZY and Japanese girl group XG are among the confirmed performers of the event.

The ticket sales for Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival in New York City will begin on Monday, March 20. Pre-sale will start on Friday, March 17, at 10 am EST. Early Bird tickets start from USD 121.

"In 2023, 88rising expands its marquee Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival in North America, for the first time, to New York. Head In The Clouds will bring its 2-day festival to the historic Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York on May 20 & 21. This year will also mark the 100th (centennial) anniversary celebration of the illustrious Forest Hills venue," the organizers shared.

Lineup

ITZY, Rich Brian, beabadoobee, Milli, Akini Jing, Dumbfoundead, FiFi Zhang, Hojean, ISOxo, Paravi, Raveena, Spence Lee, and Warren Hue will perform on Saturday, May 20. Meanwhile, NIKI, DPR Live, DPR Ian, XG, Atarashii Gakko!, Dabin, Knock2, LÃ¸ren, MaSiWei, P-Lo, Veegee, Wolftyla, and Yeek will perform on Sunday, May 21.

"We are thrilled to welcome Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival to Forest Hills Stadium in Queens this May. Head In The Clouds is already renowned in Southern California thanks to our partners at 88rising and Goldenvoice, and we are excited to launch on the East Coast at one of the most iconic locations in New York City," Jim Glancy and John Moore, partners at The Bowery Presents told Billboard.

The Arts and Music Festival is heading to a new market in North America after successfully hosting the event in Los Angeles for two years (2018-19, 2021-22) as well as in Manilla and Jakarta last year.

"88rising started in New York City, from a parking garage in the Bronx where the first employees came together where we sat in a room in a shared space in Brooklyn to lay the foundation of what 88rising is. It was the most magical time of my life â€“ the whole experience of building and things starting to happen is the best part of all this. All of this happened in New York City, winter, spring, summer fall â€“ through the seasons it's where 88rising took shape and I'm beyond proud and to me, it's only fitting that this was all born there. It's especially meaningful to be able to do it at an iconic venue like Forest Hills Stadium during its 100th anniversary!," CEO and founder Sean Miyashiro told the publication.