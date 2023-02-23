We Bridge Music Festival and Expo 2023: How to Watch, Lineup, Ticket Sales, and More

We Bridge Music Festival and Expo 2023 will take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino and the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas for five days in April. It will celebrate Asian entertainment and culture. The two-day festival and three-day expo will feature a live musical stage show, Q&A panels, and special performances.

The new K-pop event will begin on April 21 with the performances of artists and bands from the continent. The first lineup for this concert includes Kang Daniel, CIX, Dreamcatcher, and ONEUS. The musical event will continue with another set of artists on April 22. The confirmed artists to perform on this day are ENHYPEN, fromis_9, VIVIZ, ONEUS, and BE'O.

The three-day expo will begin on April 23. It will showcase Asian culture through music, art, fashion, food, and beauty. The GRAMMY Museum will also take part in the expo. It will host special performances and Q&A panels for the attendees during the event.

We Bridge Music Festival and Expo 2023

The new K-pop event aims at connecting Korean music lovers from various parts of the world through this live event. It also aims at bridging what is now, new, and next in Asian music, media, art, and fashion, the organizers stated.

"Over the last decade, there has been a growing explosion of Asian influence on mainstream pop culture around the world. The impact can be seen across music, film, art, and fashion. We Bridge's mission is to connect these creative expressions for one collective experience and celebrate the Asian artists, cultures, and leaders that are fueling them," they shared.

"The result is a multi-sensory, live event that immerses attendees into a curated world that bridges what is now, new, and next in Asian music, media, art, and fashion. We welcome you to join us in this celebration and partner with us in building this cultural event," the organizing committee added.

What to expect in We Bridge Music Festival and Expo 2023?

The K-pop event will feature live performances of highly influential K- pop bands, panel discussions, high-touch engagements, art displays, immersive media installations created by influential Asian artists, a showcase of hot fashion and beauty products, and an authentic Asian marketplace featuring activities and retail opportunities.

We Bridge Music Festival and Expo 2023 Tickets

Music lovers can purchase tickets for this new K-pop event through axs. The ticket prices for the expo start from US$ 60, and concert ticket prices start from US$ 100. The VIP ticket prices start from US$ 950. The Diamond VIP tickets for two days are available at US$ 3000.

The premier global entertainment company Infinite Prospects Entertainment (IPE) will organize the K-pop event with MGM Resorts International.