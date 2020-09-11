'Fuller House' Star Candace Cameron Bure lashed out at the Christians who criticized her 'inappropriate' photograph with husband, Valeri Bure. Candace received criticism from her conservative fans after she posted a picture showing Bure resting his hand on her breast.

Candace married the former NHL pro Valeri Bure in June 1996. The couple has three kids including a daughter Natasha (22), and sons Lev (20) and Maksim (18). The actor has deleted her controversial photograph from the Instagram page.

Candace Says Photograph is Proof of Her 'Healthy Marriage'

In the photograph, which the Fuller House star uploaded again on her Instagram stories, Candace is seen standing in front of her husband, as Bure places his left hand on her right breast. The smiling couple appear to be somewhere outdoor. She captioned the story, "Just a refresher on the post. Classic Val. He approved this post."

Addressing the backlash she was subjected too, Candace in a series of videos said that the photograph is a reflection of a healthy marriage.

"For all of you Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband, we have so much fun together. He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about," she said.

Unapologetic Candace Says Husband Can Touch Her All Day Long

The Fuller House star briefly apologized for the post, which offended certain conservatives only to roll it back. "I'm sorry if it offended you. I'm actually not sorry. I'm glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long," she added.

The social media users came out in support of Candace. "Good for her!! Once again the Christians show their ignorance of the book they claim to believe in," tweeted a user.

"He can touch me any time he wants!' Candace Cameron Bure hits back at 'all the Christians' who slammed her for posting a cheeky Instagram photo of her husband Val grabbing her boob Wait till they hear about the p***y grabber," wrote another.