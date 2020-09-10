Michelle Obama, wife of former US President Barack Obama, faced backlash after she said that long-term relationships can't be formed through dating apps. Michelle made the comment during the recent episode of 'The Michelle Obama Podcast.'

The Obamas, often looked upon as the perfect couple, will be celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary next month. Michelle, who was joined by Conan O'Brien, spoke at length about marriage and relationships.

Michelle Said Relationships Requires Time and Effort

Stating that people aren't perfect, marriage is hard, and a struggle for everyone, Michelle said that there is no magic to make that happen except the basics of finding somebody, being honest about wanting to be with them, to date them seriously, to plan on making a commitment to date them, seeing where it goes, and then making it happen.

"There's work and practice that goes into, 'I'm going to get off the apps, and I'm going to actually ask this girl out and I'm going to take her out for a few months. I'm going to invest in this other person and I'm going to see where that goes. And if it doesn't go anywhere, then OK we'll break up,' because that's what dating is. You can't Tinder your way into a long-term relationship," Michelle said about finding love through dating apps.

Advising that people should give up on their spouses when the times are tough, Michelle revealed that there were times when she wanted to push Barack out of the window. "And I say that because it's like, you've got to know the feelings will be intense. But that doesn't mean you quit. And these periods can last a long time. They can last years," she during the episode.

Twitterati Lash Out At Michelle Obama

However, the remarks Michelle made about Tinder did not go down well with the netizens, who soon came up with pictures of their partners found through the dating app.

"I met my mans on tinder and we just had our one year. Michelle ily but w all due respect but you got wifed up long before tinder existed," tweeted a user.

"I beg to disagree @MichelleObama My husband and I are going on 4 years strong, after meeting on Tinder," wrote a user.

"Me: found my boyfriend of 2.5+ years on Tinder. We bought a condo this summer and are currently looking at engagement rings sooooo idk what to tell you @MichelleObama but i think i did just fine off Tinder," expressed another user while sharing a picture with her partner.

"idk why she thinks we want her advice. She also has a whole podcast where she does this. also i met brent on tinder so uhh take that michelle obama," wrote one.