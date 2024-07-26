Is the Hawk Tuah Girl Craze Over after Embarrassing New Video of Hailey Welch at Alabama Music Festival Goes Viral [WATCH]

Hawk Tuah girl Hailey Welch might be losing her moment of fame after her performance at an Alabama music festival failed to impress the audience. Welch, 22, gained fame over the summer when a viral street interview featured her using the term "hawk tuah" to describe spitting as part of a sexual act.

However, concerns are rising that the internet sensation might be losing her "IT girl" status after receiving a lackluster reception from the audience at the Rock The South Festival over the weekend. Video footage captures the moment she was brought on stage to introduce Warren Zeiders and Jelly Roll, only to be met with an unenthusiastic crowd.

Lukewarm Response

In a bid to energize the crowd, Welch shouted, "Let's hear it for Warren Zeiders and Jelly Roll!" However, the audience did not respond with the same enthusiasm and remained indifferent to her efforts.

The reaction has led many to question whether Hawk Tuah girl's time in the spotlight is coming to an end.

"Ugh can we be done with this girl now," said one person. "I think people are over her already," said another.

"She was funny for a minute but this is just stupid now," a third person said. "Honestly it was over done after the third time hearing it. Time to move on," said yet another.

"She was June. This is July. Times up," a fifth person said. "Shows how quick the viral flame can burn out," said another.

Some supporters defended Welch, expressing excitement about seeing her perform and praising her for making the most of her moment in the spotlight.

"She's much better to watch than the political bulls**t we've been looking at. More Hawk Tuah," one person said.

"What I think is dope is she's actually shown she's a good person and done a lot with her 15 mins of fame compared to others we keep making famous for some ungodly reason," a second said.

Getting Targeted by Many

Tennis player Nick Kyrgios recently criticized Welch's appearance at Jake Paul's boxing match against Mike Perry. Kyrgios tweeted, "No correlation between fame and actually being good at something anymore," followed by a laughing emoji.

In response to Kyrgios' comments, Welch said that she doesn't let negativity affect her. "Let me put it this way, I don't wake up and hate on anybody else, I don't understand why people do that," she told TMZ.

"They have their own opinion, they're entitled to it, I don't care what they think. At all. If they wake up and feel that way, then so be it."

Since her viral street interview, Welch has been capitalizing on her newfound public persona by launching a merchandise line, performing on stage at a Zach Bryan concert, and touring NYC.

The off-the-cuff interview has led to a profitable career for the Tennessee native, who has signed with The Penthouse management company. According to The Hollywood Reporter, her management is now booking appearances that earn her an impressive $20,000 each.

Jonnie Forster, founder of The Penthouse, mentioned that the team has been working "around the clock" to align Welch with suitable projects for her growing career, with each move being strategically planned.

In collaboration with celebrity TikTok musician Jax Writes Songs, Welch has released a catchy jingle explaining the meaning of "hawk tuah."