NASCAR Social Media Team Employee Removed from Role after Posting Viral Hawk Tuah Girl Meme During Rainout at New Hampshire

The sudden fame of the Hawk Tuah girl has sparked a wave of funny internet memes, one of which led to a NASCAR employee losing his job. An employee at JD Motorsports in NASCAR's Xfinity Series claims he has been banned from posting on the team's social media after creating a meme featuring the newly famous internet celebrity.

Following a rain delay that led to the cancellation of practice and qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway last weekend, Robert Dorman shared an image of the Hawk Tuah girl appearing in the clouds above the track. The post has been removed since then. However, Dorman lost his job for the post.

Prank Costs Him His Job

Dorman, a tire specialist with Twitter privileges, tweeted that he "went out on top." When someone asked for more details, Dorman responded, "I've been removed from JD socials, didn't align with 'his beliefs.' Had to delete it," referring to the post he had made.

In a statement, Johnny Davis, the owner of JD Motorsports, commented on the situation, saying that although Dorman will no longer be tweeting, he will continue to work as a tire specialist.

"Here at JD Motorsports, our social platforms have to represent and support our partners. As a parent who has raised a special needs child, I've had to explain many misunderstandings to my child.

"[Dorman's] post did garner a lot of attention. As a tire guy who had privileges to post only racing content, this did not meet what Robert was allowed to post."

Company Tries to Avoid Controversy

Davis cleared that the company didn't want to get into controversies and that it would not tolerate anything that is beyond racing.

Davis said, "Not that I have to defend my actions to the Nascar community, but how does a parent explain this subject matter to their child who doesn't understand? I had to react to Robert Dormans' post according to our standards and beliefs.

"Robert Dorman was not fired from his job as a tire specialist at JD Motorsports, His privilege of posting "racing" only content was revoked!

"We appreciate a good clean joke or meme as much as anyone, but there are boundaries. Thank you for being a true fan of JD Motorsports."