FACT CHECK: Was the 'Hawk Tuah Girl' Hailey Welch Fired from Preschool Teaching Job After She Went Viral?

There has been a lot of curiosity about the Hawk Tuah girl. On June 21, 2024, the Facebook page Tippah County Tribune claimed that the "Hawk Tuah girl" was fired from her job as a preschool teacher following the circulation of a viral video featuring her controversial relationship advice.

During a street interview in Nashville conducted by YouTubers Tim & Dee TV, the young woman, who has since been identified as Hailey Welch, was asked the question: "What's one technique in bed that drives men wild every time?" Her quirky reply went viral and she has since become a hit on social media, with several rumors now doing the rounds.

The Viral Claim

In a playful manner, she jokingly suggested mimicking spitting on her partner's genitals, saying: "You gotta hawk tuah it and spit on it. You feel me?" This moment quickly turned into a viral meme and rapidly circulated across social media platforms.

The Tippah County Tribune reported that Hailey Wellington, a 23-year-old, resigned from her position at Epstein Day School following the viral video incident where children allegedly imitated her by spitting on each other after hearing her online remarks.

The school's director, Carla Reed, was quoted as saying that students view Wellington as a role model and mimic her actions, but such behavior cannot be condoned among faculty members.

The Facebook post, which garnered over 47,000 interactions, included a statement attributed to the Hawk Tuah girl:

"I love those kids and they mean the world to me. It is not fair that I am forced to resign from my job because of a matter that occurred during my own personal free time away from school. What I said during that interview was based on my own personal thoughts. I was giving good advice to those who might want to have a little fun. I have the right to share my life experiences if I choose to do so. It has nothing to do with the kind of teacher I am for my kids. It is outright discrimination and I plan to seek retribution against the preschool."

The Tippah County Tribune's report quickly spread online, with users on various social media platforms repeating the rumor that she had been fired from her job as a preschool teacher.

Several Facebook posts and other online discussions highlighted this, with one user commenting, "I hope her lawsuit bankrupts the school district."

A Satire

However, Tippah County Tribune clarified that its post was intended as satire, stating on its Facebook page:

The Tippah County Tribune's Facebook cover photo also labels the page as Tippah County's premier source for comedic satire.

Subsequently, the page shared two additional satirical updates regarding the Hawk Tuah girl.

Tim & Dee TV uploaded various versions of the original video on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.