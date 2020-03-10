Since the internet is flooded with multiple fake news and misinformation regarding the novel coronavirus, it is always recommended to check the World Health Organisation (WHO), United Nations International Children's Fund (UNICEF) or other official websites to know what's truth and what's not. However, a fake notice citing the UNICEF itself as the source has started doing the rounds on social media.

It has been shared by many people in India and was even found at the notice board outside the hostel block of one of the prestigious educational institutions, the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru recently. It went viral with many thinking the information would be right as it was printed in the college's letterhead.

Fake claims

Some of the fake claims mentioned in the notice are that "the coronavirus is large in size where the cell diameter is 400-500 micro and any mask can prevent its entry", "it will not be transmitted by air", "it does not live in hot areas", "being exposing to the sun for two hours is good enough", "gargling with warm water and salt kills tonsils and prevents them from leaking into the lungs" and to "stay away from ice cream", among others.

College's reaction

After the photo went viral on social media, the college authorities issued an official bulletin claiming that the poster has been circulated by some miscreants and no such notification has been issued by the college hostel. It was also removed immediately from the campus.

An Indian actress too shared it on social media

Meanwhile, an Indian actor Sadhika Venugopal had also recently shared the same fake information regarding coronavirus prevention, again citing the UNICEF, on her official Facebook page. It had also gone viral within no time and was extensively shared on Whatsapp and other platforms.

However, the UNICEF Cambodia itself debunked it and clarified it to be a fake piece of information. "We would like to inform our audiences that the news below attributed to UNICEF is fake. UNICEF Cambodia is NOT the author of this post. Stay informed by following UNICEF official platforms," UNICEF Cambodia tweeted. Following this, the Malayalam actress apologised for her mistake, deleted the viral Facebook post and added that she will ensure not to spread any rumours in the future.