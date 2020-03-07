The whole world is in a panic mode with the number of confirmed coronavirus or COVID-19 cases increasing day by day. Recently, a video captured in South Korea has gone viral in which thousands of people were spotted waiting in a long queue outside a supermarket to buy face masks. It had drawn attention to the shortage of protective gears.

Apart from the shortage, many shops have also increased the cost of these masks, forcing people to try out some extreme steps to keep them safe and reduce the risk of contracting the disease. Many creative homemade masks ideas have been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now.

Necessity is the mother of invention

From using woman's bra, pad, vegetable, fruits, plastic cans to wrapping the whole body in plastic covers, people have gone crazy with some brilliant hacks to protect themselves from the novel COVID-19. Photos of some people using 10-15 masks together have also surfaced online, no wonder why there is a shortage in its availability.

Check out some of the interesting innovations here:

Bras are no more just women's things!

According to many netizens, bra mask is a brilliant hack as they have thick foam lining inside, in fact, thicker than normal cotton masks available in the market. Many suggest that these masks can also be sterilised and reused, unlike the usual masks.

How about using plastic bottles or cans?

Maybe, you can also wrap completely in a plastic cover!

Or maybe a snorkel can do wonders!

Oh no! This would be the cheapest one and definitely not useful

Looks like vegetables and fruits are not only meant for consumption!

And the embarrassing ones!

