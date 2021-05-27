Demi Rose Joining OnlyFans? British Bombshell Hints at Joining Adult Website with Topless Photo

British model Demi Rose often treats her Istagram followers with raunchy snaps. On Wednesday, she came up with yet another topless shot of hers but this time she also revealed that she would be the latest celebrity to join the X-rated subscription site OnlyFans. That definitely is great news for her over 16.5 million fans, who would now get to see far steamier photos and videos of the 26-year-old model on OnlyFans.

Rose has a huge fan following on Instagram and it's quite likely that she will command equally big subscribers on her new OnlyFans page too. Since the news broke, her fans have been trying to access her photos on the adult website.

More in Store

On Wednesday, Rose took to Instagram to make her fans gush as she posed completely topless. Covering her modesty with a 1996 Playboy magazine featuring Cindy Crawford while laying on a fur rug, the Birmingham-born brunette could be seen wearing white lace knickers with baby pink and mint green embroidery.

Adding a hint of gloss to her shapely lips, the hotbod ensured she still made a fashionable statement by adding red hot nail polish and gold rings to complete the gorgeous look. Rose gazed away from the camera seductively, as she gave a coy smile.

The photo was enough to send temperatures soaring, but that wasn't Rose's sole purpose this time around. Along with the raunchy photo she came up with a surprise. And then she revealed: "You asked, OF course I listened. Been working on my hottest exclusive content... ever. I'm so happy to finally share it with you!"

"Link in my bio if you click under my website. Happy Flower Full Moon! I love you," she wrote.

Rose also hinted that she has been working on her new content and her new photos and videos will be a lot steamier. Understandably, she is unable to post her nudes on Instagram, which has a no-nudity policy. But her fans won't be left disappointed any more now that she will be joining only fans.

Rising Temperatures

Rose ahsn't made clear if she has already signed for OnlyFans or will be doing so in the coming days but her fans immediately started searching for her page on the adult website. "Been working on my hottest exclusive content... ever. I'm so happy to finally share it with you!" she wrote.

Rose's followers showered her with love heart emojis and love struck eyes in the comment section. While others couldn't wait to tell her how amazing she looked.

One fan penned: "Always gorgeous. You're the best." Another wrote: "Why so pretty? You will kill everyone with your beauty."

Social media influencer Demi, who is currently an ambassador for online clothing store 'Pretty Little Thing' has had her fans in a frenzy after her cryptic message regarding her possible OnlyFans account.

OnlyFans is an online service that allows public figures to charge fans a subscription to their site, where they often share content usually deemed too provocative for other social media platforms. Much like others who run their own pages on the subscription service, Rose charges fans for access to her content in tiers – $22.22 per month or $119.99 for six months. While OnlyFans is a popular platform for sex workers, it also boasts a list of celebrity users including Bella Thorne, Cardi B and Danniella Westbrook.