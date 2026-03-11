Disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein has spoken out for the first time from New York City's notorious Rikers Island jail. The fallen titan was arrested on a series of rape charges following the #MeToo movement, where a dozen women accused him of harassment, assault, and rape dating back decades.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Harvey described his imprisonment as a "march to my death" scenario. "I am dying here," he spoke about his condition at the jail; however, he also added, "I will be proven innocent. That I promise you," hinting at his possibility of pleading guilty to all charges.

When asked about the prison conditions at Rikers, he called it a medieval situation. "Life at Rikers is hell... I spend nearly 23 hours a day in my cell... constantly threatened by other prisoners," he was quoted as saying.

He further added that Rikers feels like a 'death march,' and he is tormented by the notion of dying unnoticed and unheard. The cinema tycoon also revealed that he is haunted by the thoughts of dying in prison without any trial.

When asked about the sexual harassment charges, he said that not all women who complain are as naive as they are portrayed. "There were some women who knew exactly what was expected. Maybe they felt bad later, or they regretted it. Maybe they saw an opportunity for a payout. But not all of them were as naive as they liked to pretend."

Harvey was once the co-founder of Miramax Films and later founded The Weinstein Company, which ruled independent cinema till the 2000s, producing cult classics like Shakespeare in Love, Pulp Fiction, and The King's Speech, which has won several Academy Awards.

#MeToo Movement Overwhelms His Achievements

Then came the big allegation in 2017 when actresses like Ashley Judd, Rose McGowan, and Gwyneth Paltrow accused him of sexual harassment charges, followed by the #MeToo movement. Things got worse in December 2022 when the California court handed him a 16-year sentence for rape and sexual assault convictions related to "Jane Doe 1," an Italian model and actress. Weinstein, now 73 and wheelchair-bound due to chronic health issues including diabetes, heart problems, and recent emergency heart surgery in 2024, denied all wrongdoing, claiming consensual encounters and framing himself as a victim of a "public witch hunt."

However, in April 2024, a New York Court of Appeals overturned the 2020 conviction, ruling the trial unfair, but he was reconvicted in a 2025 retrial for a third-degree rape allegation, resulting in a mistrial for that charge. In January 2026, he appeared in court pleading for "another chance," admitting infidelity but insisting, "I have never assaulted anyone." A retrial on the Mann rape charge, punishable by up to four years, is set for April 14, 2026, with a new legal team defending him amid prosecutorial resolve and Mann's support for retrying the case.