FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's Shooter Luigi Mangione Skateboarding?

Is there a video showing Luigi Mangione, the suspect accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, skateboarding? A video has been doing the rounds and has now gone viral claiming that it shows Thompson's suspected killer is seen skateboarding after the murder that took place on Dec 4.

However, that is not true. The video is of a different person. There have been several conspiracy theories floating on social media that claim different things about Thompson and Mangione. None of the claims published so far are true. Mangione was arrested for the murder of Thompson after a five-day manhunt that involved the FBI and the murder is still under investigation.

Weird Claim About Thompson Shooter

The claim surfaced in a post and accompanying video shared on X on December 15, 2024 which began with the claim: "Cultural Touchstone Luigi Mangione stuns in newly discovered footage displaying his incredible skateboarding skills! #LuigiCrave #LuigiMangione."

However, the video does not show Mangione but instead shows Guy Azulay, who originally shared it on his Instagram account on December 12, 2024.

The X account @LuigiCrave, which shared the video claiming it showed Mangione and his "impressive skateboarding skills," has also posted other satirical videos and statements about Mangione.

Azulay looks like Mangione but the claim is nowhere close. Azulay's post is all about himself.

Mangione was arrested on December 9, in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in connection with the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, which occurred in Manhattan on December 4, 2024.

Hence, the claim is false and misleading.

Nothing True

Mangione's motive behind killing Thompson is still unclear. Last week it was revealed that Mangione wasn't a client of UnitedHealthcare. However, he still killed Thompson in a pre-planned murder.

Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot outside a Hilton hotel in Midtown Manhattan at 6:44 a.m. on Wednesday, December 4. He had come to the city to host the company's annual investor meeting, where he was expected to announce strong profits.

Harrowing surveillance footage revealed Thompson being shot at close range with three bullets.

After the shooting, investigators discovered shell casings with the words "deny," "defend," and "depose" inscribed on them, suggesting the attack was motivated by anger toward the healthcare industry's practices.

Thompson lived in a $1 million mansion in Minnetonka, Minnesota, located just a mile from the home of his estranged wife, Paulette.