FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Brian Thompson Talking About Working with Nancy Pelosi before His Death?

A video has gone viral that claims to show UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson talking about working with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. The claim appeared in a post last week that appears to show a man named Brian Thompson working closely with Pelosi. There have been several conspiracy theories doing the rounds following Thompson's fatal shooting.

However, this video claiming Thompson talking about Pelosi is not true and is misleading. Thompson was hot dead outside a Manhattan Hotel on the morning of December 4 by Luigi Mangione who then fled the scene and remained on the run for five days. Mangione was finally arrested putting an end to the drama.

The Weird Claim

The claim appeared in a post on X on December 9, 2024. The post included a short video that claims to show Thompson talking along with the text overlay stating "UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Working with Nancy Pelosi."

The caption of the video read: "The death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson has some strange coincidences

- UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was in the middle of a federal lawsuit for INSIDER TRADING and fraud

- Here he is saying he works with NANCY PELOSI to get grants

- Nancy Pelosi traded on inside information right BEFORE UnitedHealthcare had a huge data leak

- Nancy Pelosi bought Palo Alto shares right BEFORE United Healthcare announced their recent security breach

- Palo Alto Networks is a cybersecurity company partnered with UnitedHealth Group to secure their systems after a cyberattack

I'm sure these are all huge coincidences"

The Truth Behind the Claim

However, the claim is not true. The person speaking in the video is a different Brian Thompson. This Thompson is an entrepreneur, and the footage is from a speech he delivered at a workshop more than a decade ago.

The video is from a 2012 workshop given by the latter Brian Thompson in association with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

The full video of his speech is available on YouTube, and he references Pelosi around the 12:10-minute mark.

According to Thompson's LinkedIn profile, he attended the Wharton School and currently works at Alpha Studio.

There have been other claims earlier also that tried to connect him with Pelosi. Last week, a claim went viral that Thompson set to testify against former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi regarding insider trading before his death on December 4.

That claim also wasn't true. There is no evidence linking Thompson's death to any insider trading claims involving Pelosi, nor has the former House Speaker been accused of such activities.

However, in May 2024, Thompson was named in a lawsuit filed by the Hollywood Firefighters' Pension Fund, which alleged insider trading by UnitedHealth Group executives. Thompson was being investigated for it.

Hence the video doing the rounds featuring another Brian Thompson is completely false and misleading.