Luigi Mangione suffered a violent meltdown as he arrived in court after his arrest for the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, 50. The 26-year-old could be heard yelling about law enforcement being "totally out of touch" and "insulting the intelligence of the American people" as sheriff's deputies escorted him into the courthouse to get extricated.

Dressed in an orange jumpsuit, Mangione had to be restrained as he was brought before a judge at Blair County Courthouse in Altoona, Pennsylvania, around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Mangione was seen snarling as he was pushed through a door. However, he kept ranting and "insulting" the law enforcement for not protecting America.

Out of Control

The engineer, who hails from a wealthy Maryland family, is facing second-degree murder charges in New York following the assassination of Brian Thompson on a Manhattan street early on December 4.

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona on Monday. It has since been reported that he had a manifesto against UnitedHealthcare, allegedly stemming from a severe back injury that led to painful spinal surgery.

The health insurance company well has faced criticism after Thompson's death, with accusations that it prioritizes profits over the -being of its customers.

This came as it was revealed that Mangione once shared that his mother forced him to eat steak with his right hand, despite being left-handed, in order to conform to societal expectations.

Mangione made this claim in his review of The Four-Hour Workweek by Tim Ferriss, the Wall Street Journal reported.

He recalled how his mother, Kathleen Zannino Mangione, would force him to use his right hand while eating steak so he would adhere to what society considered the norm.

Zannino runs a boutique travel agency, while his sister, MariaSanta Mangione, is a well-regarded physician.

Day in Prison

Mangione is being held under "maximum custody level" in solitary confinement at a Pennsylvania prison. The 26-year-old spent his first night at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) Huntingdon, located roughly 15 miles east of Altoona, where he was taken into custody on Monday morning.

Maria Bivens, a spokeswoman for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, shared details about Mangione's arrest with CNN.

SCI Huntingdon, which first opened in 1899, became a maximum-security facility in 1960 and housed inmates on death row until 1995. Although Pennsylvania still enforces the death penalty, state legislators are currently working toward abolishing it.

Mangione is set to be extradited to New York City, where Brian Thompson was fatally shot, to stand trial for murder.

If convicted, Mangione faces a minimum of 20 years in prison and potentially a life sentence.