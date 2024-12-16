Luigi Mangione: UnitedHealthcare CEO's Shooter Fled New York by Train and Not Bus as Initially Believed by Cops

The suspect accused of killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson earlier this month in New York City fled Manhattan by train, not by bus as initially believed by cops, according to reports. Luigi Mangione, 26, faces murder charges after allegedly shooting Thompson on the morning of December 4 as the CEO approached the Hilton in Midtown Manhattan.

Following the attack, Mangione went on the run and was arrested five days later after an extensive manhunt at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after an employee identified him. Investigators initially suspected that Mangione had left the city by bus after he was spotted on surveillance footage at the George Washington Bridge bus station.

Fled by Train

Investigators now believe Mangione traveled by subway from the bus station to Penn Station, where he purchased a train ticket to Pennsylvania before he was arrested, according to reports from CBS News and ABC News, citing police sources.

Mangione is currently being held in a Pennsylvania prison while awaiting extradition to New York. On Tuesday, he was denied bail.

Mangione was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, where he reportedly gave local police a fake ID and began trembling when questioned about recent travel to New York.

Authorities also found a handwritten manifesto criticizing the healthcare industry, as NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny previously revealed to Fox News. The document specifically targeted UnitedHealthcare.

Authorities also found a 3D-printed pistol and a black silencer loaded with a Glock magazine containing six 9mm full-metal jacket bullets from him.

New York police later confirmed that the ammunition matched the rounds used in the murder of Thompson. Mangione had allegedly labeled the bullets with the words "depose," "deny," and "defend."

Planned Murder

In New York, Mangione has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, one count of second-degree possession of a forged document, and one count of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

In Pennsylvania, the charges against him include one count each of forgery, carrying a firearm without a license, tampering with records or identification, possession of instruments of a crime, and providing false identification to law enforcement, as outlined in court documents.

Although officials have not provided an official motive, public speculation suggests the suspect harbored significant grievances against both the healthcare system and capitalism as a whole.

On Thursday, UnitedHealthcare told its employees that Mangione did not have coverage under their insurance.