Harris, Clinton, Warren Slammed for Staying Silent on Sexual Misconduct Allegations against Cuomo

A large number of high-profile female Democrats including Vice President Kamala Harris, Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton are being slammed for staying silent on allegations of sexual harassment against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Interestingly, these are the same set of people who have time and again vilified conservatives accused of sexual harassment during the MeToo era.

As of Sunday morning, none of these three high-profile women have issued any statement. And this comes even as a second former aide, Charlotte Bennett, 25, came forward on Saturday with allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo that took place last spring. Understandably, their silence has now resulted in outrage among people, with many taking to social media to slam them.

In the Line of Fire

On Saturday, Bennett a health policy adviser in the Democratic governor's administration until November, said that Cuomo asked her inappropriate questions about her sex life, including if she ever had sex with older men. Bennett's allegations came just a couple of days after Lindsey Boylan, 36, a former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo, had accused the governor of subjecting her to an unwanted kiss and asking her to play strip poker.

Cuomo, who had earlier denied Boylan's allegations, said that he will urge New York's attorney general and the state's chief judge to pick an independent investigator to review the accusations against him. However, neither Harris nor other top female Democrats like Clinton and Warren have spoken anything as of now.

Not a Word This Time

Notably, Harris' silence is quite unexpected given that she had earlier vilified conservatives accused of sexual harassment prior to being elected the Vice President. In 2017, she called on Democrat Al Franken of Minnesota to resign when she was a senate colleague from California. Earlier, she had also said that she believed women who accused President Joe Biden of inappropriate touching during the 2020 Democratic presidential primary campaign.

"I believe them, and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it," she had said in April 2019. The same year, she also called for Brett Kavanaugh's impeachment after Christine Blasey Ford had accused of the then Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault when they were high schoolers. Kavanaugh denied the accusation.

Not only Harris, even Warren and Clinton too had shown their support for Ford following her allegations against Kavanaugh. "Christine Blasey Ford is brave, deserves to be heard, and treated with respect as she raises new questions about Brett Kavanaugh."

Clinton said of Ford: 'I found her very credible. You have to ask yourself, why would anybody put themselves through this if they did not believe that they had important information to convey to the Senate?

Slammed on Social Media

The silence from the top female Democrats come amid the growing outrage among people against Cuomo. So much so that Harris' silence made many to take to social media to slam her. "Cuomo is caught and he knows it. Where is #MeToo @VP," tweeted on user.

"#MeToo i'm guessing the reason @KamalaHarris has been quiet regarding @NYGovCuomo is because she needs to stay on good terms with @CNN. she knows that @ChrisCuomo and his flock of clowns help her by sweeping all her skeletons under the rug and not exposing what she's really like," wrote another user.

"New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo accused of sexual harassment by a second former aide. But guess what? Kamala Harris chooses to be silent. Why do liberals only believe in #MeToo allegations of women wronged by Republicans?" wrote yet another user, while another tweeted, "Are you with us VP Kamala Harris, Nancy, Hillary, Chelsea, Kirsten, Mazie? What about all the other #MeToo people? Debra Messing and Alyssa Milano, we haven't heard from you. Rose McGowan is standing by President Biden's accuser, Tara Reid."

The outrage on Twitter continued for hours on Sunday and it is unlikely to stop until Harris and several of her top colleagues break their silence.