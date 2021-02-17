President Joe Biden on Tuesday came down heavily on the Chinese government slamming it for the human rights abuses it has been making but in doing so he also appeared to condone the Chinese Communist Party's genocide on Uighurs in Xinjiang as a "cultural norm." Biden made the comments while speaking at a CNNtown hall in Wisconsin.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has drawn global criticism for detaining the minority Uighurs in internment camps and other human rights abuses. However, Biden while delving deep into Chinese history and CCP's way of functioning somehow diluted the issue diluted.

Genocide a Cultural Norm

Biden while answering to queries during the televised event tried to explain how Chinese leaders despite making being involved in human right abuses for years have tried to keep the country united, which has protected it from being victimized by the outer world. "Chinese leaders, if you know anything about Chinese history, it has always been – the time when China has been victimized by the outer world is when they haven't been unified at home," he begins before abruptly adding "vastly overstated."

However, while doing so, he seemed to condone the Chinese Communist Party's genocide of Uighurs in Xinjiang as a "cultural norm." "Culturally there are different norms in each country and their leaders are expected to follow," he added while referring to the genocide of Uighurs in Xinjiang.

Biden said that the Chinese leaders have been doing so because it's a cultural norm in that country.

Quite Surprising

His comments come as a surprise although his intentions were to highlight the central principle of Chinese leaders particularly Xi Jinping's actions in today's times.

"The central principle of Xi Jinping is that there must be a united, tightening control in China, and he uses his rationale for the things he does based on that. I point out to him, no American president can be sustained as a president if he doesn't reflect the values of the United States, and so the idea that I'm not going to speak out against what he's doing in Hong Kong, what he's doing with the Uighurs in western mountains of China, and Taiwan, trying to end the One China Policy by making it forceful, I say – and by the he says – he gets it."

That said, Biden said that China will have to pay the price for its human rights abuses on Muslim minority in the country. "Well, there will be repercussions for China and he knows that," Biden said assuring that he will work closely with the international community to compel China to protect the Uighurs.

He also said that China is trying hard to become a world leader but before doing that they need to earn the confidence of other countries and so long they are engaged in activities that violate basic human rights, it will be difficult for them.