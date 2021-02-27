Alexandra Handwerger: Florida Teacher Fired for Sending Her Nudes to Former Students Via Snapchat

A Florida schoolteacher has been fired from her job for allegedly sending nude photos of herself to former students. Alexandra Handwerger, 47, lost her job after the school was informed of the alleged nudes following a tip-off from a group of 18-year-old men who were her former students. Handwerger, who is a mother-of-two boys, was a teacher at the Hebrew Academy, a private school for Jewish children, where education costs a fortune.

According to the police complaint, Handwerger used to send her nudes via Snapchat. She is believed to have been sending her nudes repeatedly to former students for months but the school never have an inkling of her actions.

Sexually Provoking Students

According to authorities, Handwerger sent a series of her naked photos to her former students via Snapchat. The group is currently studying in Israel and decided to complain. According to an incident report seen by Local10, the school received an anonymous email which alleged how a teacher was sending inappropriate pictures.

The email contained a phone number and when authorities from Hebrew Academy in Miami Beach called on that number it was received by a school administrator in Israel. The phone call led to the revelations about Handwerger sending her nudes to her former students, who all are above 18 years.

Following that her bossed questioned her about how her nudes went to the former students. Handwerger, who was the head of the English department at the Academy, initially denied all allegations. She even told that she couldn't recall but then admitted to having taken her nudes photos and sending them to her student. She was sacked on January 30 despite no charges having been filed against her. Miami Beach Police were informed only on February 19.

Relationship with Student

According to school administrators, Handwerger was possibly into relationship with a former student around one year ago but both denied the allegations when confronted. However, it is still into known if the relationship was sexual.

Following Handwerger's termination the school sent a letter to the parents addressing the issue. "We received information that there is a video and possible photos of a former teacher that are inappropriate. It is our understanding that some graduates and current students may have received copies of the videos and/or photos," the letter read.

However, the letter also mentions that the school authorizes are "unaware of how our students received the videos/photos at this time" and have promised a thorough investigation. The school's administration also has plans to send a therapist to meet with the groups of students to discuss the situation.

That said, Handwerger continues to deny the allegations after her termination. Jude Faccidomo, Handwerger's attorney, says the allegations are baseless.

"My client hasn't seen any photographs. I haven't seen any photographs, so I'm not in a position to comment on them," he said. "There's no criminal allegations here. It's curious that Miami Beach Police are investigating it. We certainly understand the need to, and again, we welcome it," he said.