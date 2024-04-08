Harper Murray: Nebraska Volleyball Star Hit with DUI after Being Drunk Two Times the Legal Limit and Being Found with Fake ID

Nebraska volleyball standout Harper Murray is reportedly facing a series of charges following an incident where she was found driving under the influence of alcohol. Standing at 6 feet 2 inches tall, Murray a business and law major who gained recognition as the Big Ten Freshman of the Year for 2023, is also a member of the record-breaking Cornhuskers team.

According to reports, Murray has been cited and released for a first-offense DUI, careless driving, minor in possession, possession of a fake ID, and obstructing a peace officer. Murray was pulled over by police in the early hours of Friday morning after officers spotted an Audi SUV violating traffic laws.

Escaped Due to First Offence

Officers reportedly suspected that Murray was under the influence of alcohol and asked her to undergo a breath test. The breath test revealed that her blood-alcohol content was .169, which is more than twice the legal limit.

Police reportedly also found a fake ID in Murray's possession.

The potential impact of the charges on Murray's volleyball career remains to be seen.

A school statement read: "The Nebraska Athletic Department is aware of the incident. We are awaiting more information and will have no additional comment at this time."

Since joining the Cornhuskers, the 19-year-old has amassed numerous accolades.

She was awarded Big Ten Freshman of the Week three times during the 2023 season before earning a spot on the Big Ten All-Freshman Team.

Murray's achievements extend further as she was selected for the All Big Ten First Team and more recently earned a spot on the 2024 US Women's U21 National Team roster.

Why No 27

Murray's father, who died when she was just 6 years old, remains a prominent figure in her thoughts. She honors his memory by wearing the number 27 in all of her matches.

Her father, Vada Murray, who served as a police officer in Ann Arbor, Michigan for 20 years and also played college football, notably wore the number 27 during his time at Michigan. It is for this reason that Harper has chosen to adopt the same number in her athletic endeavors, as a tribute to her father's legacy.

Vada died of lung cancer when Harper was only six years old, despite never having smoked. Harper's mother, Sarah, has noted that Harper inherits her father's competitive nature.

Moreover, Harper's older sister Kendall also competes in collegiate volleyball at Michigan and wears the number 27 in honor of their father.