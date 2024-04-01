Harrowing Rashee Rice Dashcam Footage Shows Crash Between His Corvette and Lamborghini Before Racers Flee Scene [WATCH]

Images of the car accident, which allegedly involved Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, show occupants of the two vehicles responsible for the collision fleeing the scary scene in a panicked manner. TMZ Sports acquired images revealing a group of men exiting a Lamborghini and a Corvette, which were reportedly racing before the accident.

The men are seen walking away along the side of the North Central Expressway in Dallas on Saturday evening, while emergency responders attend to the affected parties whose cars were banged up, witnesses told the website. It remains unclear if Rice, 23, is among the group of men shown in the photos, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Harrowing Images

Police suspect Rice to have been the driver of the Corvette and are currently searching for him, according to the outlet. The publication also claims that on Sunday night, a witness saw one of the men retrieving "guns and bags from the vehicles" before leaving the scene.

According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, Rice has secured legal representation as of Sunday night, with a statement expected to be released on Monday.

The incident is believed to have occurred around 6:20 pm local time. According to reports, the Lamborghini allegedly crashed into the median wall, triggering a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.

Both drivers involved in the race allegedly fled the scene after that.

A woman involved in the collision, identified as 27-year-old Kayla Quinn, said that the accident put her four-year-old son in danger. She further said that the men involved in the reckless speeding walked away from the crash site without showing any sympathy.

"No one stopped," Quinn said to the DMN. "We had children, like, we had kids, you know what I'm saying?

"It's the fact that there was no sympathy shown to where y'all can even have the decency to stop and check to make sure someone's OK, someone's alive, you know?

"I'm just blessed that I was able to walk out of there because it could have been so much worse."

Search for Rice

Police told Dallas Morning News that a car "believed to be registered or leased to Rice" was involved in the crash, although it remains unclear which vehicle it was. As of Sunday, there is uncertainty regarding whether Rice is suspected of any charges, and the Super Bowl champion did not appear in county jail records, as reported by the Morning News.

Rice grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills, Texas, and attended Southern Methodist University (SMU) in Dallas, where he completed all four years of his college career.

Rice made a major impact during his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs, recording 79 catches for 938 yards and leading the team with seven touchdown receptions in 16 games, eight of which he started, following his selection in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Moreover, he continued his strong performance into the postseason, contributing 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown in four playoff games, which helped the Chiefs secure their second consecutive Super Bowl title.

Rice notably set a franchise rookie playoff record with 130 receiving yards in January's 26-7 playoff victory over the Miami Dolphins, drawing considerable praise from teammate Travis Kelce for his stellar performance.