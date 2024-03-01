Chilling Moment Grammy Award-Winning Colombian Singer Karol G's Private Plane Makes Emergency Landing in LA after Cockpit Filled with Smoke [WATCH]

Colombian reggaeton singer Karol G's private plane had to make an emergency landing in Los Angeles after the cockpit was reportedly filled with smoke. Anxiety-inducing moments captured on video showed the plane, carrying Karol G, making an emergency landing at a Southern California airport on Thursday night as she was seen rushing down the.

The singer and her entourage were seen disembarking the plane and hugging on the tarmac after the landing what was termed a 'mid-air emergency', in a video from ABC7. Karol G, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo Navarro, is a Colombian singer who has achieved platinum status with all four of her albums released since 2017.

Anxious Moments

She was also seen shaking hands with what seemed to be the pilot while airport emergency crews attended to the plane. According to ABC7, passengers were also seen hugging each other after safely returning to the ground.

The singer was traveling in her private plane, adorned with the barbed-wire heart tattoo that she has on her arm.

The plane departed from Burbank Airport on Thursday with a total of 16 passengers and crew members on board.

As of now, no details about the flight are available, except for the information that it was 'flying east.'

The pilot reported the smoke issue when the aircraft reached the Cajon Pass, around 70 miles to the east.

The plane executed a smooth landing at approximately 9 pm local time at Van Nuys Airport, located about 15 miles west of the departure point. The singer is currently in the midst of a Latin American tour, with no scheduled stops in the United States.

Narrow Escape

She was originally scheduled to perform on Friday night in Guatemala. The status of the show is currently unclear in light of the recent events.

The incident came just hours after smoke was reported in the cabin of an American Airlines flight leaving from New York's LaGuardia Airport for Chicago on Thursday morning, as reported by USA Today.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and local fire and EMS crews managed to bring the situation under control.

Navarro's status is currently not known. It is also unclear where she is right now and if an investigation into the incident has been launched.

Navarro has won a total of five Latin Grammys and four Billboard Music Awards.

Her latest album was the first-ever Spanish-language record to debut at the top of the English-language Billboard 200 charts.