Hanteo Music Awards 2024 How to Watch Annual Ceremony Live Online from Canada, Australia, and More

Hanteo Music Awards 2024 will kick-start with a worldwide live telecast from the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on Saturday (February 17) at 7 pm KST. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the annual award ceremony from the comfort of their homes through various online streaming platforms.

The event will begin with red carpet arrivals at 4.30 pm KST on Saturday. The main award ceremony will take place at 7:00 pm KST. The closing ceremony of the star-studded event will take place on Sunday (February 18). People in South Korea can watch the star-studded award ceremony live online on SBS M. K-pop fans in Japan can enjoy the show on Mahocast.

Idol+ streamed the event live online for Korean music lovers worldwide last year. The K-pop YouTube Channel streamed the annual award ceremony live online for people from the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK. The organizers are yet to reveal where international K-pop fans can watch the award show online this year.

Here are the International Air Timings of Hanteo Music Awards 2024:

US - 5:00 am

Canada - 5:00 am

Australia - 8:00 pm

New Zealand - 11:00 pm

Japan - 7:00 pm

Mexico - 4:00 am

Brazil - 7:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 1:00 pm

India - 3:30 pm

Indonesia - 5:00 pm

Singapore - 6:00 pm

China - 6:00 pm

Europe - 11:00 pm

France - 11:00 pm

Spain - 11:00 pm

UK - 10:00 am

South Africa - 12:00 pm

Philippines - 6:00 pm

Nomination List

The nominees for the annual award show include TXT and STAYC. The organizers will choose the Grand Prize winners -- Best Artist, Best Album, Best Song, and Best Performance awards -- by considering 50 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent judging scores, and 20 percent global voting score.

The Main Prize winners -- Artist of the Year award -- will be selected based on the 40 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score. Rookie of the Year Award, Emerging Artist Award, and Post Generation Award winners will be determined based on a 40 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score.

Special Award winners will be selected based on a 30 percent Hanteo Global score, 40 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score. Global Artist Award winners will be chosen based on a 50 percent Hanteo Global score and a 50 percent global voting score. K-pop fans worldwide can vote for selecting the WhosFandom Award winner. The organizers will consider 50 percent Hanteo Global scores and 50 percent judging scores will determine the Best Producer Award winner.

Here is the Nomination List:

Rookie of the Year Award (Male)

8TURN

AMPERS&ONE

BOYNEXTDOOR

EVNNE

FANTASY BOYS

n.SSign

PLAVE

RIIZE

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

Rookie of the Year Award (Female)

KISS OF LIFE

LIMELIGHT

Loossemble

ODD EYE CIRCLE

tripleS

YOUNG POSSE

Emerging Artist Award

ATBO

B.I

Billlie

EPEX

Kep1er

Kwon Eun Bi

LUN8

TEMPEST

THE NEW SIX

VIVIZ

Xdinary Heroes

YOUNITE

Post Generation Award

AB6IX

CIX

CRAVITY

Jeon Somi

Jung Dong Won

Lee Chan Won

LUCY

P1Harmony

STAYC

TREASURE

VANNER

VERIVERY

Weeekly

WEi

Special Award (Virtual Artist)

ISEGYE IDOL

MAVE:

PLAVE

SUPERKIND

Special Award (Trot)

Hwang Young Woong

Jang Min Ho

Jung Dong Won

Lee Chan Won

Park Seo Jin

Young Tak

Special Award (Band)

FTISLAND

Jung Yong Hwa

LUCY

NELL

Nerd Connection

ONEWE

THORNAPPLE

Xdinary Heroes

Young K

Special Award (Ballad)

BOL4

D.O.

Kim Jae Hwan

Kim Sejeong

Lee Seok Hoon

Naul

Parc Jae Jung

Taeyeon

Younha

Special Award (Hip Hop)

B.I

Crush

BIG Naughty

Epik High

Jessi

Giriboy

Loco

Sik-K

Artist of the Year Main Prize