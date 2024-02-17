Hanteo Music Awards 2024 How to Watch Annual Ceremony Live Online from Canada, Australia, and More

Hanteo Music Awards 2024 will kick-start with a worldwide live telecast from the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on Saturday (February 17) at 7 pm KST. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can enjoy the annual award ceremony from the comfort of their homes through various online streaming platforms.
The event will begin with red carpet arrivals at 4.30 pm KST on Saturday. The main award ceremony will take place at 7:00 pm KST. The closing ceremony of the star-studded event will take place on Sunday (February 18). People in South Korea can watch the star-studded award ceremony live online on SBS M. K-pop fans in Japan can enjoy the show on Mahocast.
Idol+ streamed the event live online for Korean music lovers worldwide last year. The K-pop YouTube Channel streamed the annual award ceremony live online for people from the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK. The organizers are yet to reveal where international K-pop fans can watch the award show online this year.
Here are the International Air Timings of Hanteo Music Awards 2024:
- US - 5:00 am
- Canada - 5:00 am
- Australia - 8:00 pm
- New Zealand - 11:00 pm
- Japan - 7:00 pm
- Mexico - 4:00 am
- Brazil - 7:00 am
- Saudi Arabia - 1:00 pm
- India - 3:30 pm
- Indonesia - 5:00 pm
- Singapore - 6:00 pm
- China - 6:00 pm
- Europe - 11:00 pm
- France - 11:00 pm
- Spain - 11:00 pm
- UK - 10:00 am
- South Africa - 12:00 pm
- Philippines - 6:00 pm
Nomination List
The nominees for the annual award show include TXT and STAYC. The organizers will choose the Grand Prize winners -- Best Artist, Best Album, Best Song, and Best Performance awards -- by considering 50 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent judging scores, and 20 percent global voting score.
The Main Prize winners -- Artist of the Year award -- will be selected based on the 40 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score. Rookie of the Year Award, Emerging Artist Award, and Post Generation Award winners will be determined based on a 40 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score.
Special Award winners will be selected based on a 30 percent Hanteo Global score, 40 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score. Global Artist Award winners will be chosen based on a 50 percent Hanteo Global score and a 50 percent global voting score. K-pop fans worldwide can vote for selecting the WhosFandom Award winner. The organizers will consider 50 percent Hanteo Global scores and 50 percent judging scores will determine the Best Producer Award winner.
Here is the Nomination List:
Rookie of the Year Award (Male)
- 8TURN
- AMPERS&ONE
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- EVNNE
- FANTASY BOYS
- n.SSign
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- xikers
- ZEROBASEONE
Rookie of the Year Award (Female)
- KISS OF LIFE
- LIMELIGHT
- Loossemble
- ODD EYE CIRCLE
- tripleS
- YOUNG POSSE
Emerging Artist Award
- ATBO
- B.I
- Billlie
- EPEX
- Kep1er
- Kwon Eun Bi
- LUN8
- TEMPEST
- THE NEW SIX
- VIVIZ
- Xdinary Heroes
- YOUNITE
Post Generation Award
- AB6IX
- CIX
- CRAVITY
- Jeon Somi
- Jung Dong Won
- Lee Chan Won
- LUCY
- P1Harmony
- STAYC
- TREASURE
- VANNER
- VERIVERY
- Weeekly
- WEi
Special Award (Virtual Artist)
- ISEGYE IDOL
- MAVE:
- PLAVE
- SUPERKIND
Special Award (Trot)
- Hwang Young Woong
- Jang Min Ho
- Jung Dong Won
- Lee Chan Won
- Park Seo Jin
- Young Tak
Special Award (Band)
- FTISLAND
- Jung Yong Hwa
- LUCY
- NELL
- Nerd Connection
- ONEWE
- THORNAPPLE
- Xdinary Heroes
- Young K
Special Award (Ballad)
- BOL4
- D.O.
- Kim Jae Hwan
- Kim Sejeong
- Lee Seok Hoon
- Naul
- Parc Jae Jung
- Taeyeon
- Younha
Special Award (Hip Hop)
- B.I
- Crush
- BIG Naughty
- Epik High
- Jessi
- Giriboy
- Loco
- Sik-K
Artist of the Year Main Prize
- aespa
- AKMU
- ATEEZ
- BOL4
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- BSS (SEVENTEEN)
- CIX
- CRAVITY
- D.O.
- Dreamcatcher
- ENHYPEN
- EPEX
- EXO
- (G)I-DLE
- ITZY
- IVE
- J-Hope
- Jeon Somi
- Jihyo
- Jimin
- Jisoo
- Jungkook
- Kep1er
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lee Chan Won
- MONSTA X
- NCT
- NCT 127
- NCT DOJAEJUNG
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- P1Harmony
- Red Velvet
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- SHINee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Taemin
- Taeyang
- Taeyeon
- THE BOYZ
- TREASURE
- TWICE
- TXT
- V
- Xdinary Heroes
- Young Tak
- ZEROBASEONE