Hanteo Music Awards 2024: Date, Venue, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

Hanteo Music Awards 2024 will take place as a two-day event at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul this weekend. Ahead of the annual award ceremony, the organizers shared details about the star-studded event, like the date, venue, host, presenters, performers, and nomination list.
TVXQ member Changmin will host the award show this year. The presenters are KARA member Han Seung Yeon, g.o.d singer Danny Ahn, Jung In, Kim Jong Seo, Lee Won Seok, Cho Hang Jo, Fly to the Sky member Brian, Apink member Yoon Bomi, 2AM member Jo Kwon, Byul, Gabee, Yoo Il Sang, Kim Hyung Suk, Kim Dong Wan, and Sunye.
The performers' lineup includes YB, Kep1er, Billlie, VANNER, JUST B, TEMPEST, 8TURN, Libelante, DJ Vandal Rock, aespa, ZEROBASEONE, Jung Dong Won, Kim Jae Hwan, KISS OF LIFE, tripleS, VIVIZ, PLAVE, Parc Jae Jung, LUCY, Lee Chan Won, and Daybreak.
Here is everything about the Hanteo Music Awards 2024, like the date and nomination list:
How to Watch?
The annual award ceremony will kick-start with a worldwide live telecast on Saturday (February 17). People in Korea can watch it on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms. The closing ceremony of the star-studded event will take place on Sunday (February 18).
Music lovers from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.
Nomination List
The nominees for the annual award show include TXT and STAYC. The organizers will choose the Grand Prize winners -- Best Artist, Best Album, Best Song, and Best Performance awards -- by considering 50 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent judging scores, and 20 percent global voting score.
The Main Prize winners -- Artist of the Year award -- will be selected based on the 40 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score. Rookie of the Year Award, Emerging Artist Award, and Post Generation Award winners will be determined based on a 40 percent Hanteo Global score, 30 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score.
Special Award winners will be selected based on a 30 percent Hanteo Global score, 40 percent global voting score, and 30 percent judging score. Global Artist Award winners will be chosen based on a 50 percent Hanteo Global score and a 50 percent global voting score. WhosFandom Award winner will be determined based on the global voting score, and the Best Producer Award winner will be selected based on a 50 percent Hanteo Global score and a 50 percent judging score.
Here is the Nomination List:
Rookie of the Year Award (Male)
- 8TURN
- AMPERS&ONE
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- EVNNE
- FANTASY BOYS
- n.SSign
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- xikers
- ZEROBASEONE
Rookie of the Year Award (Female)
- KISS OF LIFE
- LIMELIGHT
- Loossemble
- ODD EYE CIRCLE
- tripleS
- YOUNG POSSE
Emerging Artist Award
- ATBO
- B.I
- Billlie
- EPEX
- Kep1er
- Kwon Eun Bi
- LUN8
- TEMPEST
- THE NEW SIX
- VIVIZ
- Xdinary Heroes
- YOUNITE
Post Generation Award
- AB6IX
- CIX
- CRAVITY
- Jeon Somi
- Jung Dong Won
- Lee Chan Won
- LUCY
- P1Harmony
- STAYC
- TREASURE
- VANNER
- VERIVERY
- Weeekly
- WEi
Special Award (Virtual Artist)
- ISEGYE IDOL
- MAVE:
- PLAVE
- SUPERKIND
Special Award (Trot)
- Hwang Young Woong
- Jang Min Ho
- Jung Dong Won
- Lee Chan Won
- Park Seo Jin
- Young Tak
Special Award (Band)
- FTISLAND
- Jung Yong Hwa
- LUCY
- NELL
- Nerd Connection
- ONEWE
- THORNAPPLE
- Xdinary Heroes
- Young K
Special Award (Ballad)
- BOL4
- D.O.
- Kim Jae Hwan
- Kim Sejeong
- Lee Seok Hoon
- Naul
- Parc Jae Jung
- Taeyeon
- Younha
Special Award (Hip Hop)
- B.I
- Crush
- BIG Naughty
- Epik High
- Jessi
- Giriboy
- Loco
- Sik-K
Artist of the Year Main Prize
- aespa
- AKMU
- ATEEZ
- BOL4
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- BSS (SEVENTEEN)
- CIX
- CRAVITY
- D.O.
- Dreamcatcher
- ENHYPEN
- EPEX
- EXO
- (G)I-DLE
- ITZY
- IVE
- J-Hope
- Jeon Somi
- Jihyo
- Jimin
- Jisoo
- Jungkook
- Kep1er
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lee Chan Won
- MONSTA X
- NCT
- NCT 127
- NCT DOJAEJUNG
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- P1Harmony
- Red Velvet
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- SHINee
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Taemin
- Taeyang
- Taeyeon
- THE BOYZ
- TREASURE
- TWICE
- TXT
- V
- Xdinary Heroes
- Young Tak
- ZEROBASEONE