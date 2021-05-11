Hannah Sanford: Former Scientist under Dr. Anthony Fauci Turns OnlyFans Model to Sell 'Orgasm Art'

A scientist, who was formerly employed under the leadership of Dr. Anthony Fauci at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has taken to OnlyFans to sell her "orgasm art." While people have different things after climaxing, Hannah Sanford takes her paintbrush to create her abstract visualizations on the canvas.

By doing so, Sanford is now minting money selling her photos on OnlyFans. She recently told the New York Post that most of the time she paints in her nude body or just in her lingerie after having sex. And now she is making a great career selling those photos on OnlyFans.

In a World of Her Own

Sanford told the outlet that she takes her paintbrush often in the nude or sexy lingerie and starts painting her abstract thoughts. Her works are mostly sold on OnlyFans website, where her fans watch her perform sex acts either solo or in tandem with her partner, Jay Lucas.

"I really focus on the feeling I had in my body and channel it through me out onto the canvas," Sanford told The Post. "It's a creative release." The video package always includes the 44-year-old interpreting her moments of ecstasy in abstract — either in oil or watercolor. What she wears — or doesn't wear — "depends on my mood ... I'll either be nude or wearing lingerie," she said.

Those paintings then get sold for hundreds of dollars. Most of her paintings feature spirals, splatters and ever-increasing or decreasing circles. "I surrender to the memory of the orgasm," she says. "It can feel like tension ahead of an incredible release." Her works get sold for as much as $500 a piece.

Changing Her Life

Sanford said that selling her moments of sex and climax on OnlyFans has given her a fresh lease of life. A native of Vermont, Sanford was raised in a Catholic family where "sexuality was downplayed and not encouraged." However, she was always passionate about her craft and started taking active interest in art after leaving her science job in 2012.

Sanford was taking home a salary of $80,000 a year while working at a pharmaceutical firm developing anthrax vaccines. Prior to that, she was a research assistant at Harvard Medical School studying formulas to fight HIV/AIDS. Following that she worked under Fauci at NIAID, where she focused on deadly viruses, such as Ebola.

After leaving her job she started creating murals for clients but soon she realized that her interest lies somewhere else. She started developing her orgasm art as a side hustle in late 2019 and soon the combined ventures totaled her annual income to more than $100,000.

"It's hilarious to me that, now the pandemic is actually happening, I'm an artist rather than a scientist," she told the outlet. However, she is happy doing what is is doing today.

She finds her new calling "more fulfilling" and "less stifling" than her profession as a profession. Back then, her daily attire was a lab coat or biohazard suit with protective hood. "I felt inhibited and depressed, as if I wasn't fully expressing myself," she said. "I needed an artistic outlet that would energize and open me up."

"The origins of my orgasm art were a desire to more deeply and intimately know my body and sexual preferences," she said. "It has enhanced my artistic creativity."

Sanford joined OnlyFans in 2020, sometime after meeting Lucas, a 47-year-old heavy construction worker, on a dating app. The two then planned to launch an OnlyFans account but it wasn't easy.

Getting her orgasms everyday just for the sake of creating art is not an easy task. So she has to plan meticulously. "He is always up for providing orgasms, but I also enjoy exploring my body independently," said Sanford, who often brings herself to a state of bliss with the help of sex toys. "I schedule an orgasm every day."

Subscribers, mostly men, pay a $19.99 monthly fee for unlimited access to her channel. They can also purchase a private showing for around $700, including the price of the custom piece signed by Sanford.