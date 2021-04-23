Woman Rushed to Hospital after Random Sex with Husband Leads to 'Never-Ending Orgasm'

A woman had to be hospitalized after she couldn't stop orgasming for hours after having sex with her partner. The woman identified only by her first name, Liz, said that the entire experience was "physically, emotionally, and mentally taxing." However, she has since recovered and doing fine but the incident has left her almost traumatized about having sex.

Liz and her partner Eric shared the bizarre tale on TLC's Sex Sent Me To The ER and recalled they'd had a bit of morning nookie when she began to orgasm – and it went on and on. Liz and Eric initially thought it would stop but started panicking after a number of remedies to stop her orgasm failed.

Bizarre Experience

Liz and Eric while sharing their story on the show said that they began to panic and an hour and a half into the orgasm she started trying every possible remedy to stop the sensation. The entire incident was shown in a bizarre reenactment on the show. Liz said she tried a number of different remedies to make the orgasm stop from red wine to antihistamines but failed.

"I started hopping up and down to see if that would do anything," Liz said. Although it sounds hilarious, Liz was in extreme discomfort. "I had to call in and tell my boss that I wasn't feeling very well. I ended up calling every medical professional I've ever seen in my life to try and get somebody to give me an answer!" she added.

"Most people who have never been through this experience would think having a five minute orgasm or an hour long orgasm would be a really, really awesome experience," Liz said.

Liz then called up another doctor and explained the problem, who prescribed her Valium. She and Eric then went to a dispensary to get Valium, but before they returned the orgasm had finally stopped. However, it was almost four hours by that time.

Still Coping with It

The orgasm stopped and Liz was relieved. In fact she was in disbelief and feared that it would start again. "At first, it was just sheer disbelief," she recalled, "I didn't believe it and I was afraid that it was going to start right back up." Although it didn't start after a while but the problem was far from over.

Since then, Liz has started to have orgasms on a regular basis without stimulation. "Initially, it was just like after sex, and then it got to the point where I would be doing whatever – watching TV, walking down the street – and I would have an orgasm out of the blue," she explained.

"I would have as many as 12 spontaneous prolonged orgasms in one day," she said. Liz now needs medication daily to stop random embarrassing and debilitating orgasms in public and at home. Although the medicine has stopped her orgasms, she still continues to live in fear that it might flare up again.