Hannah Marth: Pennsylvanian Javelin Coach Arrested for Having Sex with 17-Year-Old Student on High School Track and Field Team

A 26-year-old Pennsylvanian javelin coach has been charged with sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy she coached and told authorities that she was romantically involved with, according to prosecutors. Hannah Marth was arrested after police found that she repeatedly had sex with the track and field athlete from Northampton Area High School, prosecutors claim.

Marthâ€”a teacher in the Easton Area School Districtâ€”confessed to having a romantic relationship with the teen in May 2021. According to the teen, he told authorities that his relationship with Marth lasted until October 2022. Marth has been charged with institutional sexual assault and sexual assault by a sports official, both third-degree felonies.

Sex With Student

The victim and the 26-year-old coach reportedly had sexual intercourse at her house after she invited him there via a text message around 2 am in May 2021, according to a news release from the Northampton District Attorney.

Marth served as the javelin coach when the student was a participating member of the track and field team. Prosecutors alleged that Marth admitted to the authorities that she had a romantic relationship with the student in May 2021.

The victim told investigators that he and Marth had been dating until last October, according to the district attorney's office.

"A trusted relationship between a student-athlete, an athlete's parent, and a coach can be a vulnerable one," District Attorney Terence Houck told the Morning Call.

"An abuse of that relationship shows a coach's blatant disregard for the well-being of those she or he coached, and above all â€“ the law.

"This defendant defied that trust when she committed this alleged crime against the victim."

Unlike a Teacher

Marth has been charged with two third-degree felonies, institutional sexual assault and sexual assault by a sports official. Marth, who was a standout member of the track and field team when she attended Northampton, was arraigned on Thursday afternoon and freed on $75,000 unsecured bail.

It is unclear if Marth had sex with the teen only at her home or had intercourse in school also. Also, it remains unclear how their relationship ended. However, her arrest follows an investigation by the local police.

In a statement, Superintendent David Piperato told the outlet that the district was informed of the arrest by the district attorney's office.

"As a practice, the school district does not comment on ongoing criminal matters or personnel matters," he said.

"However, the school district intends to cooperate fully with the authorities in this matter and will take all necessary action to ensure the safety of our students."

It is not clear if Marth was fired from her job.