Melissa and Amanda Kohberger: Bryan Kohberger's Sisters Fired from Their Jobs Despite Refusing to Meet Idaho University Killer in Jail

The sisters of Bryan Kohberger have been fired from their jobs despite the family refusing to visit the alleged killer in jail, according to reports. Melissa and Amanda Kohberger were fired from their jobs following their brother's arrest for the quadruple murders of four University of Idaho students last year, according to NewsNation.

The outlet reported that Amanda, who is an actor, and Melissa were fired from their respective jobs just because of their relationship with the accused killer. Kohberger was arrested from the home of his parents in Pennsylvania after traveling cross-country with his father murdering Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle.

Penalized for Brother's Crime

A source told the outlet that Amanda and Melissa both lost their jobs just days after Kohberger was arrested. "Both of Kohberger's parents are retired and I'm told the family is in very, very bad shape financially right now especially because the sisters are now unemployed," national correspondent Brian Entin said Monday.

"We know that even his sister's just being related to Kohberger has really taken a toll on their livelihood."

The sisters were fired from their jobs despite never having been connected to the murders.

Melissa Kohberger was a mental health counselor in New Jersey. The 31-year-old counselor wrote a poem days after the four college students were killed but before her brother was charged with the crime.

Amanda was working as an actor but NewsNation wasn't certain if it was the job she allegedly lost. She was the lead actress in the horrific, low-budget 2011 horror film "Two Days Back," in which her character was brutally murdered with knives and hatchets.

Neither sisters nor their parents, have traveled there to see Kohberger who has been behind the bars in Idaho, some 2,500 miles away from their family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.

Unlucky Sisters

None of the family members have met Kohberger since his arrest. Also, they have never spoken on phone, the outlet reported. According to a fellow prisoner, the alleged murderer avidly watches news reports about himself throughout the day.

Kohberger has access to a television in his personal space and is free to choose what he wants to watch.

The former Ph.D. candidate in criminology was accused of killing Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, in their off-campus home on four charges of first-degree murder.

Kohberger is awaiting a preliminary hearing in late June and has not yet filed a plea. The former Washington State University criminology student was arrested and charged with four charges of first-degree murder as well as felony burglary just days before the statement was made public.

The prosecutors haven't yet made their intentions clear if they want to pursue death penalty for Kohberger. He is being jailed without bond pending his reappearance in court on June 26.

His family announced in a statement in January that they would support him, adding, "We will love and support our son and brother."

That was the only thing the family said after his arrest.

However, now months later, Kohberger's family is still dealing with a wide range of issues related to the arrest.

Prosecutors said how Kohberger monitored his accused victims' off-campus Moscow residence for weeks prior to the killings and stored numerous images of one of the female students on his phone in charging documents released earlier this month.

Several of Kohberger's former friends have even described how he changed both physically and mentally in his senior year of high school, supposedly even obtaining a tummy tuck, to FBI and state authorities.

Also, the prosecution described how Kohberger allegedly turned off his phone the night of the killings in an effort to hide his tracks before fatally stabbing the four college students.