Who is Ana D'Ettorre? Ohio High School Teacher Who Snuck 8th-Grade Student from Home, Had Sex with Him at Park Sentenced

A former teacher in Lakota schools will have to register as a sex offender after spending six months in corrections for having sex with a 14-year-old student.

Court documents show, prior to her guilty plea, Ana D'Ettorre was indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and 11 counts of disseminating matters harmful to juveniles. On Tuesday, she was convicted on one count of each charge.

During her sentencing, 24-year-old D'Ettorre apologized to the victim and his family members for her actions. Earlier this year, the former Lakota schools student teacher pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.



De'Ettorre Started Grooming Victim When He was Her Student

Prosecutors say she was an art teacher at Liberty Junior High when she befriended the eighth-grader. That's when prosecutors say the grooming started. There were allegedly three separate sexual encounters. The first encounter allegedly happened May 21.

De'Ettorre Snuck Victim from Home, Drove Him to Park for Sex

Sometime in late July or early August, the student allegedly snuck out of his or her father's house in the middle of the night to meet with D'Ettorre, who allegedly picked the student up and drove to Monroe Park where they had sex. Police identified D'Ettorre at the time after the student's father showed them a text from a number traced back to her regarding the alleged sexual relationship.

D'Ettorre now has to register as a Tier 2 sex offender for the next 25 years. In addition, she was sentenced to five years probation. She must also complete a six-month sex offender treatment program at the River City Correctional Center. Powers also ordered her not to have any unsupervised contact with minors and to avoid drugs, alcohol and stay out of bars.