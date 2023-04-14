Who is Ellen Shell? Kentucky Teacher's Aide Arrested for Having Sex with Two Underage Boys, Including Family Friend's Son

A teacher's aide from Danville, Kentucky, was arrested this week and charged with third-degree rape for allegedly having sex with two 16-year-old boys.

A criminal complaint filed in the case says that Ellen Shell, 38, had "sexual intercourse on three occasions" with the two boys between July 6 and August 15, 2022, according to WLEX.

Shell was arraigned in Garrard County District Court on Thursday. She reportedly works as a teacher's aide at Woodlawn Elementary School in Danville. Before that, she worked at Lancaster Elementary School in Garrard County.

Shell was a Family Friend of One Victim's Mother, Provided the Teenagers with Alcohol

The mother of one of the reported victims, who wishes to remain anonymous, told FOX 56 she went to high school with Shell and their kids grew up together. "These boys are not aware of the laws that protect them and would not come forward because they thought they would be in trouble," she said.

The mother said Shell bought her son alcohol at the time of the incident."He said she brought them alcohol 3 to 4 times," the parent said. "I can't wrap my mind around the extent of what she's done."

According to Shell's arrest warrant, she was arrested Wednesday by the Garrard County Sheriff's Office after two minors came forward claiming she raped them last summer. Shell has been charged with three counts of third-degree rape. She is due back in court at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Shell Placed on Leave Following Her Arrest

Boyle County Schools superintendent sent out a letter stating that law enforcement informed the district of a legal matter alleging unlawful behavior of a Woodlawn Elementary classified employee. The letter did not name the employee, but said that the employee was placed on administrative leave.